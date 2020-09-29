Back

Worker from China video calls family in hospital for 3 days before dying from injuries sustained during Mandai factory fire

Tragic.

Belmont Lay | September 29, 2020, 05:37 PM

A 50-year-old foreign worker from China died after suffering severe burns sustained during a fire at a scrap metal factory in Mandai.

Wang Hai Tao passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sep. 27.

He was injured in a fire at 228A Mandai Estate on Thursday, Sep. 24.

SCDF said it was alerted at around 7.10pm that day.

Wang was rushed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), where he eventually succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Arranged for family to say goodbye

The managing director of the company was identified only as Luo by Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Luo told Wanbao the company arranged for Wang's friends and family to say goodbye to him.

Wang got to video call his family in China every day till his last breath, Wanbao reported.

Luo described Wang as a responsible father and good colleague.

The company will be making Wang's funeral arrangements with the family, the employer said.

Background

The fire at the factory involved a pile of scrap metal measuring about 20m by 20m.

It was at the site of World Metal Industries, which is a general waste disposal facility.

The fire was put out using four water jets.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Top photo via Friends of Yew Tee Facebook & Unsplash

