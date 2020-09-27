Back

'Enough is enough!': China envoy attacks US at UN Security Council over Covid-19 handling

Tit-for-tat.

Belmont Lay | September 27, 2020, 01:48 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

China slammed the United States on Sep. 24 at a high-level United Nations meeting over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the foremost democratic country in the world.

Hit back at Trump

China's response came two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China's record.

Enough is enough

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, strongly criticised the U.S., by shouting: "I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already."

The Security Council meeting on global governance was conducted via video conference and attended by several heads of state.

Zhang also asked in English: "The US has nearly seven million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now. With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?"

"If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves."

The Chinese envoy also said, turning a phrase used by U.S. leaders on its head: "The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power."

The United States "is completely isolated," he added.

Zhang's remarks were enthusiastically embraced by his Russian counterpart.

U.S. ambassador angered

In response, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, voiced anger at the tone.

"You know, shame on each of you. I am astonished and I am disgusted by the content of today's discussion," Craft said, earlier in the session.

"I am actually really quite ashamed of this Council - members of the Council who took this opportunity to focus on political grudges rather than the critical issue at hand. My goodness."

Craft subsequently appeared on a CBS television interview to reiterate her disgust at the Council meeting proceedings.

Trump in his speech on Sep. 22 had demanded action against China for spreading the "plague" of Covid-19 to the world.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 27, no cases in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 27, 2020, 03:18 PM

S'pore home baker hangs food on her door for customer to collect, later finds it half-eaten at stairwell

Why would anyone do this?

September 27, 2020, 02:41 PM

Nando's M'sia just greeted everyone Happy Chinese New Year of the Rat on Sep. 27, 2020

Welcome to the new year where everyone can potentially catch a flu and die because someone ate a bat.

September 27, 2020, 02:15 PM

Thousands of unmasked protesters, who don't believe Covid-19 is deadly, clash with police in London

Masses gathered without masks on.

September 27, 2020, 01:08 PM

Jollibee S'pore giving free reusable mask with every purchase of S$12 2pc chicken & spaghetti meal

Use the mask to cover your fried chicken-stained mouth.

September 27, 2020, 12:37 PM

Rat sniffed out 39 land mines in Cambodia, awarded gold medal for bravery

A hero.

September 27, 2020, 12:10 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan to UN: No nation safe until everyone is safe from Covid-19 together

First time in history the UN General Assembly holding its annual session virtually.

September 27, 2020, 11:57 AM

Twitter user who tried to cancel Xiaxue now embroiled in legal proceedings

Messy.

September 27, 2020, 11:33 AM

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, dies in apparent suicide

Tragic.

September 27, 2020, 11:24 AM

S'pore man shares experience of family life marked by poverty, bankruptcy & alcoholism

Stories of Us: Muhammad Shawal Bin Jumari lived through it all in a one-room rental flat, before one day deciding that something had to be done.

September 27, 2020, 11:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.