'Enough is enough!': China envoy attacks US at UN Security Council over Covid-19 handling

China slammed the United States on Sep. 24 at a high-level United Nations meeting over the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the foremost democratic country in the world.

Hit back at Trump

China's response came two days after President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China's record.

Enough is enough

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, strongly criticised the U.S., by shouting: "I must say, enough is enough! You have created enough troubles for the world already."

The Security Council meeting on global governance was conducted via video conference and attended by several heads of state.

Zhang also asked in English: "The US has nearly seven million confirmed cases and over 200,000 deaths by now. With the most advanced medical technologies and system in the world, why has the US turned out to have the most confirmed cases and fatalities?"

"If someone should be held accountable, it should be a few US politicians themselves."

The Chinese envoy also said, turning a phrase used by U.S. leaders on its head: "The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power."

The United States "is completely isolated," he added.

Zhang's remarks were enthusiastically embraced by his Russian counterpart.

U.S. ambassador angered

In response, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, voiced anger at the tone.

"You know, shame on each of you. I am astonished and I am disgusted by the content of today's discussion," Craft said, earlier in the session.

"I am actually really quite ashamed of this Council - members of the Council who took this opportunity to focus on political grudges rather than the critical issue at hand. My goodness."

Craft subsequently appeared on a CBS television interview to reiterate her disgust at the Council meeting proceedings.

Trump in his speech on Sep. 22 had demanded action against China for spreading the "plague" of Covid-19 to the world.

