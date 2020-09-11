Cathay launches online streaming service for new & library titles from S$5.98

Cinemas may have already reopened for a while, but if you still enjoy watching movies from the comfort of your home, here's something for you.

On Sep. 11, Cathay Cineplexes announced the launch of its video service, Cathay CineHome.

Movie streaming service

Cathay CineHome is a streaming service for video-on-demand (VOD) movies in Singapore.

The service will screen movies that have recently ended their run in the cinemas, as well as online or straight-to-video movies.

Cathay CineHome is available for use on most consumer devices like smartphones, tablets, computers and is available to cast straight to smart televisions.

It is available as an app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, with Chromecast and AirPlay capabilities.

No membership fee

There is no membership fees or monthly subscriptions.

Instead, movies on Cathay CineHome can be rented for unlimited viewings within 14 days at the following rates:

Library titles: S$5.98

New titles: S$7.98

At launch, Cathay CineHome will be offering a selection of 20 local, Asian and international titles, with new titles to be added each week.

Six complimentary titles

Titles available on Cathay CineHome in September 2020 include:

Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen

Bring Me Home

Little Q

Pee Nak 2

Sheep Without A Shepherd

The following titles will be coming soon:

AChoo

Mr Zoo

Impetigore

In My Heart

Unhinged

As a welcome to the platform, Cathay CineHome is screening six complimentary titles for a limited time:

Love Again

Little Q

Midsommar

Unstoppable

How to Train Our Dragon

4Love

You can find out more about Cathay CineHome here.

Top image from Cathay CineHome on Facebook and Cathay CineHome's website.