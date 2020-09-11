Cathay launches online streaming service for new & library titles from S$5.98

Cinemas may have already reopened for a while, but if you still enjoy watching movies from the comfort of your home, here's something for you.
On Sep. 11, Cathay Cineplexes announced the launch of its video service, Cathay CineHome.
Movie streaming service
Cathay CineHome is a streaming service for video-on-demand (VOD) movies in Singapore.
The service will screen movies that have recently ended their run in the cinemas, as well as online or straight-to-video movies.
Cathay CineHome is available for use on most consumer devices like smartphones, tablets, computers and is available to cast straight to smart televisions.
It is available as an app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, with Chromecast and AirPlay capabilities.
No membership fee
There is no membership fees or monthly subscriptions.
Instead, movies on Cathay CineHome can be rented for unlimited viewings within 14 days at the following rates:
- Library titles: S$5.98
- New titles: S$7.98
At launch, Cathay CineHome will be offering a selection of 20 local, Asian and international titles, with new titles to be added each week.
Six complimentary titles
Titles available on Cathay CineHome in September 2020 include:
- Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen
- Bring Me Home
- Little Q
- Pee Nak 2
- Sheep Without A Shepherd
The following titles will be coming soon:
- AChoo
- Mr Zoo
- Impetigore
- In My Heart
- Unhinged
As a welcome to the platform, Cathay CineHome is screening six complimentary titles for a limited time:
- Love Again
- Little Q
- Midsommar
- Unstoppable
- How to Train Our Dragon
- 4Love
You can find out more about Cathay CineHome here.
