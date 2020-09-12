Cat café appeals to customers not to breach 5-person rule as they 'can't afford to close down'

With a number of businesses and customers not abiding by the Covid-19 rules, the Ministry of Health has stepped up checks and enforcement actions against rule-breakers.

From Sep. 9, businesses will be penalised instantly if they are caught with insufficient safe management measures.

But this development compounds the stress on business owners as they face difficulties to manage customers who take chances.

Cat café appeal to customers to not break Covid-19 rules

The Cat Cafe at the Rail Mall took to Facebook on Sep. 10 to urge customers not to "game the system" as they "can't afford to close down".

Speaking to Mothership, the owner of the café, Jefferson Soh, said that they come across customers who make bookings for more than five persons about three to five times every week.

If the café staff are able to identify that the bookings are made by the same person, they would call him or her to reduce the number in the group before coming to the café.

However, there are instances where the café has to break the group up when they arrive.

"The tough part is when they book under different names, telephone numbers, and emails and turning up together as a big group. In such cases, we would sit the groups far away from each other and request they do no gather together," Soh said.

The café also has to manage situations such as different groups mingling with one another.

Fortunately, the customers have been compliant so far when asked not to do so.

Don't put café owners in a spot

Since the start of Phase 2, the café also requires its customers to wear masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

As the recent change in regulation, the café hopes that customers will not have to put them in a spot as they would have to ask customers to leave if they are not cooperative after being reminded to do so.

"With more stringent regulation, Should customers mingle and interact with each other in the café after requesting them not to do it, we would sadly be requited to ask customers to leave the café as we cannot afford to be penalised and force to close the café," Soh said.

That said, there have not been cases of them evicting customers from the café yet, Soh added.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via The Cat Cafe/Facebook