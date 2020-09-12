Back

Cat café appeals to customers not to breach 5-person rule as they 'can't afford to close down'

The cats are innocent.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 12, 2020, 10:36 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

With a number of businesses and customers not abiding by the Covid-19 rules, the Ministry of Health has stepped up checks and enforcement actions against rule-breakers.

From Sep. 9, businesses will be penalised instantly if they are caught with insufficient safe management measures.

But this development compounds the stress on business owners as they face difficulties to manage customers who take chances.

Cat café appeal to customers to not break Covid-19 rules

The Cat Cafe at the Rail Mall took to Facebook on Sep. 10 to urge customers not to "game the system" as they "can't afford to close down".

Speaking to Mothership, the owner of the café, Jefferson Soh, said that they come across customers who make bookings for more than five persons about three to five times every week.

If the café staff are able to identify that the bookings are made by the same person, they would call him or her to reduce the number in the group before coming to the café.

However, there are instances where the café has to break the group up when they arrive.

"The tough part is when they book under different names, telephone numbers, and emails and turning up together as a big group. In such cases, we would sit the groups far away from each other and request they do no gather together," Soh said.

The café also has to manage situations such as different groups mingling with one another.

Fortunately, the customers have been compliant so far when asked not to do so.

Don't put café owners in a spot

Since the start of Phase 2, the café also requires its customers to wear masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

As the recent change in regulation, the café hopes that customers will not have to put them in a spot as they would have to ask customers to leave if they are not cooperative after being reminded to do so.

"With more stringent regulation, Should customers mingle and interact with each other in the café after requesting them not to do it, we would sadly be requited to ask customers to leave the café as we cannot afford to be penalised and force to close the café," Soh said.

That said, there have not been cases of them evicting customers from the café yet, Soh added.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via The Cat Cafe/Facebook

This self-made millionaire entrepreneur ate bread for 6 months straight to start his repair service centre in S’pore

It is now one of the biggest service centres in Singapore.

September 12, 2020, 10:01 AM

MOH reduces Covid-19 total cases by 1 as patient's medical record indicates earlier recovery

New total is 57,315.

September 11, 2020, 11:40 PM

SIA to launch flights to nowhere from Changi Airport starting Oct. 2020

Targeting Singapore travellers.

September 11, 2020, 10:47 PM

North Korean issues shoot-to-kill orders at Chinese border to deter Covid-19

The regime has Special Operations Forces manning the border.

September 11, 2020, 06:41 PM

TikTok's owner to invest billions in S'pore & recruit hundreds of employees

ByteDance is planning to use Singapore to launch its global expansion.

September 11, 2020, 06:40 PM

S'pore renowned Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies at 48

Rest in peace.

September 11, 2020, 06:22 PM

69-year-old stroke patient jailed 2 weeks for molesting 23-year-old maid

The maid had been tasked to take care of the accused due to his mobility issues.

September 11, 2020, 06:20 PM

S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

September 11, 2020, 06:16 PM

China orders media blackout on 'Mulan' despite Disney's best efforts to cater to Chinese market

Disney's dashed hopes in China.

September 11, 2020, 05:36 PM

M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Minister said both the economy and health are very important matters.

September 11, 2020, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.