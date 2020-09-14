Sterilised ginger cat in cage abandoned outside CHIJ Katong, found on rainy evening

An abandoned ginger cat was found at the side gate of CHIJ Katong Primary School on Sunday evening, Sep. 13.

According to a Facebook post by Wei Jie Kwan, it was raining heavily when he found the cat.

The ginger feline was found in a carrier along with a few bags containing its belongings and litter.

A note was left on top of the carrier which read:

"My name is Abbey. I am sterilised. Please take good care of me."

Kwan said that a wound was found on the cat's neck.

He has since lodged a police report about the abandonment.

If he did not stumble upon the cage on a Sunday night, the cat would likely have been left there overnight outdoors, Kwan wrote.

Taking cat to vet

In an update, Facebook community page Cats of Marine Terrace shared that one Mdm Tan will be taking the ginger to a vet for a check-up due to the wound on its neck.

A volunteer will also be fostering the cat for the time being.

If you'd like to contribute to its medical cost or looking to foster the cat, you can check this Facebook post:

Illegal to abandon pets

It is against the law in Singapore to abandon pets.

Individuals who abandon their pets or fail in their duty of care towards their pets are liable to a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/ or a maximum jail term of 12 months for first convictions.

Top image from Wei Jie Kwan's Facebook page.