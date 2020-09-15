S'pore man sells sneakers on Carousell apparently after wife scolds him for buying too many

You'll likely find a plethora of shoe listings on Carousell -- mostly run-of-the-mill ones.

A few listings, however, have gained some traction because of the unusual, emotive way they are written.

Supposedly upset husband takes to Carousell to sell shoes

In a series of Carousell posts, the man claimed his wife was complaining that he was buying too many sneakers, and demanded that he sell them.

His listing descriptions are written entirely in capital letters, and tell a story about an angry wife and disgruntled sneakerhead husband.

Some key highlights include him saying that his wife would force him to sleep outside their bedroom if he was unable to sell the sneakers, and how she would "make noise" whenever he bought new shoes.

"Please buy from me I cannot sleep on floor I got lower back problem," he wrote in one listing.

You can see some of them here:

YOU SEE LAH. YOU SEEE LAHHH!!!! WEI I THOUGHT OK NVM WIFE KAOBEH NVM I BUY FOR HER DIFFERENT COLOUR MAYBE SHE WILL THINK WA NICE WEI COUPLE COUPLE SHOE AH AND THEN WILL LET ME KEEP MY PAIR. THEN I KENA GAN AGAIN WEI. NOW SHE TELL ME IF SHE SEE POSTMAN ONE MORE TIME NIKE BOX SHE WILL TELL POSTMAN TO SEND BACK TO SENDER. WALANEH MUST LIKE THAT MEH? I BUY FOR HER STILL TIO GAN YOU KNOW? UK7/US8 - YOU SEE THE SIZE YOU KNOW LIAO NOT FOR ME. I GOOD HEART KENA GAN. SIAN LIAO LA. $350 LAH TAKE LAH PLEASE LAH WE

AS USUAL MY WIFE MAKE NOISE LAH KNN I BUY SNEAKERS CANNOT BE HOBBY MEH? YOUR HOBBY IS DOING MAKE UP EVERY MORNING WHEN YOU WAKE UP WHAT. STUPID. SELL LA SELL LA. PLEASE BUY OFF ME I HATE MY WIFE. $350 ONLY LA BRO. STEADY ONE. BUY MORE DISCOUNT MORE.

DSM FLASH PAIR SELL COS NO CHOICE NOT MY SIZE IF MY SIZE I KEEP LIAO I HAVE TO SELL TO BUY MY SIZE I ALSO DON'T KNOW WHY LIKE THAT I REALLY NO CHOICE BUT MY WIFE TOLD ME I HAVE A CHOICE COS IF I DON'T SELL I SLEEP ON THE FLOOR VERY CHEAP LIAO LEH JUST COME COLLECT FROM ME FROM MY PLACE IS ALL I ASK FOR SO PLEASE BUY FROM ME I CANNOT SLEEP ON FLOOR I GOT LOWER BACK PROBLEM

JJJJUST GOT MAIL! ALSO JJJJUST GOT TOLD OFF BY THE WIFE AGAIN KNN! AIYA MAYBE I STUPID LA. SHE SEE THE 2 SHOE LIAO HER FACE CHANGE, I STILL GO SAY, "EH HALLO WHY YOU BIN CHEH CHEH LIKE THE SHOE COLOUR LIKE THAT?" BUT THIS TIME TIO JIALAT. SHE DON'T EVEN LET ME SLEEP AT SOFA IN LIVING ROOM ANYMORE, SHE UPGRADE ME TO SLEEP IN MY OWN ROOM, THE BOMB SHELTER. WALANEH THERE I SLEEP TILAM WITH THE PIKAZHU ONE SIA WEI. UNCOMFORTABLE LIKE ZHU BODOH. HELP ME CLEAR THEM BOTH. I BEG YOU. I NEED TO SLEEP PROPERLY LAH I NEED TO WORK ONE LEH IF NOT HOW TO BUY MORE THINGS WALAU

It is unclear if the backstories behind the sneaker listings are genuine, and it is entirely possible that it was employed as a marketing tactic to stand out from the countless other listings vying for attention.

Screenshots of the descriptions were subsequently circulated on Facebook after it was uploaded by SG Kiasu Stuff.

Made plenty of sales

Over the course of several months, this particular seller sold several sneakers, including two pairs of Nike Flow 2020 ISPA SE.

The sneakers are tagged as "new", and range between S$250 to over S$1,000.

Apart from sneakers, the seller also has other listings including hats, shirts and bags.

He also has an excellent review, with a solid five stars rating.

Many of the reviews were also overwhelmingly positive, with many saying that he is a great person to deal with.

Top photo via Carousell screenshots.