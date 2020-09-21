Back

Man narrowly escapes death twice after car rear-ends stationary van in middle of S'pore expressway

Close shave.

Ashley Tan | September 21, 2020, 01:46 PM



One man in Singapore had two rather close shaves.

Stationary van on expressway

Videos posted to various Facebook pages showed a stationary van in the second lane of an unidentified expressway.

The van's driver can be seen making his way from the side of the expressway to his vehicle.

He reaches for the side door and is about to hop in, but dodges backward. The reason for his sudden movement becomes apparent when a black car rear-ends the van.

This close call is followed by another when a white car in the first lane narrowly misses the man.

Both the black car and van roll forward on the road before coming to a halt.

The man appears relatively unscathed.

GIF from video by Zaid Khan on Facebook

On Facebook, many commenters speculated that the van had likely broken down, although opinions were divided on whose fault it was.

Some said that the driver of the black car was being careless and should have spotted the stationary van from far away.

Others countered that the van driver should have turned on his hazard lights, or moved the van to the road shoulder.

Either way, one user clearly had a rather innovative solution.

Top photo from Complaint Singapore / FB

