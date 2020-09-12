Back

Man, 31, arrested after high-speed car chase from Central Expressway to Canberra St

A male passenger managed to escape and is still at large.

Sulaiman Daud | September 12, 2020, 03:56 PM

A high-speed chase along Canberra Road in the early hours of Sep. 12 led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

However, his male passenger managed to escape and is still at large.

Videos and photos were circulated online, primarily through WhatsApp.

A video shared by Facebook group SG Road Vigilante compiled some of the other videos together to depict the shocking scenes. You can see it below:

A white car can be seen racing against the flow of traffic, with traffic police in hot pursuit.

The car mounted a kerb along Canberra Street and collided with a tree before stopping.

One individual can be seen fleeing the scene, with police officers giving chase.

One man arrested for suspected drug-related offences and driving without a valid license

According to the police, at around 1:10am on Sep. 12, Traffic Police officers were patrolling along CTE (SLE) near Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 when they came across a driver driving at a relatively slow speed along the extreme right lane.

After an officer signalled to the driver to stop for a check, the vehicle suddenly sped off. Police gave chase, before the car came to an abrupt stop along Canberra Street.

"A male passenger then got out of the car and fled on foot. The Police have arrested the 31-year-old male driver for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving license and suspected drug-related offences. The man was subsequently conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital."

However, the police are still looking for the passenger to assist with investigations, which are ongoing.

Top image from Whatsapp.

