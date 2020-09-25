S'pore company with 'sparsely-populated cubicles' handled over S$922 million in transactions: Buzzfeed News

A report by Buzzfeed News published on Sep. 23 claimed that a company based in Singapore handled transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars, despite its seemingly small size and apparent lack of personnel.

The company, Ask Trading Pte Ltd, reportedly handled over S$922 million in transactions through banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon from 2001 to 2016.

Buzzfeed said the transactions were allegedly linked to questionable activity, including sending US$4 million (S$5.5 million) to a UAE-based company for construction materials, which a U.S. Treasury Department statement said was part of an organisation financing drug cartels and terrorists.

Is there an FBI investigation?

Buzzfeed noted that according to a Mellon report in 2016, the bank fielded "government enquiries" for information on Ask Trading.

After contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Buzzfeed was informed that the federal law enforcement agency wouldn’t turn over any documents, because doing so "would be expected to interfere with a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding".

Buzzfeed also noted that a suspicious activity report filed by Mellon involved 50 payments totalling US$27 million (S$37.2 million), all referencing a single invoice for fluorescent lamps.

The payments were also in "neat round-dollar amounts", when invoices usually record the value of a product down to the last cent.

According to The Straits Times, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is aware that Singapore banks were mentioned in media reports concerning suspicious transaction reports filed with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

MAS noted that suspicious transaction reports does not necessarily mean they are illicit, but said it was taking the reports seriously and were studying them.

Visiting Bukit Timah Crescent

Ask Trading has a website with just one page.

Some of the photos on the page appear to have been taken from other online sites.

It has an address in Bukit Batok Crescent, but no listed telephone number or email contact.

When Buzzfeed visited Ask Trading's office at Bukit Timah Crescent, they found a puzzling situation:

None of the names next to the solid metal door belong to companies in the Ask network. Inside, there is just a receptionist desk, a tiny conference room, and a few cubicles. It is not the home of a busy global import-export conglomerate, but instead the offices of Yeo Tiam Chye — the man the banks once believed was Ask’s owner.

Yeo Tiam Chye

Yeo is not presently the owner of the company.

He was ordered by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) to pay over S$80,000 in fines in 2019 for assisting a client in avoiding GST registration.

When approached by Buzzfeed, Yeo initially declined to respond, but then wrote that he pleaded guilty to the charges due to "pressing family matters".

He added that he "did no wrong".

Buzzfeed said that according to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), the company's director was changed from Yeo to a man named Heng Boon Liang in 2014.

Heng Boon Liang

Heng, the current owner of Ask Trading, declined to respond to Buzzfeed's queries.

A Facebook profile named Daniel Heng was identified as belonging to him. Heng apparently lives in Yishun.

Heng can be seen in a Facebook photo alongside the original founder of the company, Russian-born entrepreneur Maxim Glazov.

Maxim Glazov

When Buzzfeed visited Glazov's residence in person, having previously submitted some questions, he declined to answer any queries, stating, "I don't want to talk."

Later, Glazov said in a written reply that he had not been involved with Ask for a few years, and to the best of his knowledge, the transactions handled by Ask while he was with the company did not involve any criminal wrongdoing.

Mothership has contacted Heng Boon Liang for comment.

You can read the Buzzfeed News report here.

