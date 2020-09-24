Back

Driver tours most expensive neighbourhoods in S'pore, finds bungalow with helicopter

Houses beyond our imagination.

Julia Yeo | September 24, 2020, 03:23 PM

There are homes in Singapore, and there are homes in Singapore.

House with helicopter parked on rooftop

Piggypuggy, a YouTuber in Singapore, uploaded a video of his tour around some of the richest neighbourhoods in town, such as Queen Astrid Park, Oei Tiong Nam Park, and Leedon drive, located around Bukit Timah.

These neighbourhoods feature streets lined with massive bungalows.

Yellow helicopter

Driving along Astrid Hill, he spotted a mansion with a yellow helicopter parked at the top of the building.

However, it is possible the helicopter is only for display purposes due to the strict airspace regulations in Singapore.

The exterior of the house around the entrance is decorated with dinosaur figures, rock formations and lush greenery, somewhat resembling Jurassic Park.

Photo via Google Street View

Houses with security posts, high walls, long driveways

Piggypuggy also mentioned how some of the houses have security posts and sentries outside of their homes.

Screenshot via Piggypuggy/YouTube

Turning into Oei Tiong Ham Park, a road named after a Chinese-Indonesian tycoon who became the wealthiest person in the Far East at the beginning of the 20th century.

Perhaps dazzled by the beautiful architecture of the houses, the YouTuber admitted that he got a little lost while circling around the neighbourhood.

Screenshot via Piggypuggy/YouTube

He noted that many of the bungalows came with long driveways and large land area.

Screenshot via Piggypuggy/YouTube

These houses often require constant maintenance, such as gardening and landscaping, pest control, and some construction work at times.

Screenshot via Piggypuggy/YouTube

Good Class Bungalow areas

The areas visited by Piggypuggy are three out of 39 gazetted "Good Class Bungalow (GCB)" districts in Singapore.

GCBs are houses located in the 39 districts that meet specific requirements, including having a land size of at least 1,400 square metres with a maximum building height of two storeys.

The GCB must not consume more than 40 per cent of the plot size.

While an average GCB may knock you back roughly S$30 to 50 million, some of the most expensive ones could cost you hundreds of millions.

In 2019, Dyson founder Sir James Dyson purchased a S$45 million home located in Bukit Timah, on top of a steep slope that offers a view of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which is Singapore's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top image via Piggypuggy/YouTube, Google Street View

