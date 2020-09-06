1 man killed & 7 others injured from series of stabbings in Birmingham, UK

A man was killed and seven others injured from a series of stabbing incidents that occured from around 12:30am to 2:20am on Sunday, Sep 6, in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, according to the West Midlands Police.

Murder investigation launched

The injured people include a man and a woman who have suffered "serious injuries".

The other five have also sustained injuries, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the BBC, the incidents happened at an area full of nightlife activity due to the clubs and bars present.

Police have launched a murder investigation to find whoever that was responsible for the attacks.

"Major incident"

In an initial update, the police said they were unable to determine the number of people injured, adding that "all emergency services are working together at the scene", and that they are making sure the injured are attended to.

They have declared it "a major incident", which refers to any situation that involves serious harm to the public.

Police debunked rumours on social media

The police had also debunked rumours that gunshots were fired, and said they had not received such reports.

They also rejected claims that a man was arrested, as shown in a video clip circulating social media, and said the arrest was not connected to the night's stabbings.

David Jamieson, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said the night's events have been "truly terrible" and have shocked the people of Birmingham and the country.

He said: “My first thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time."

Top image via Birmingham Updates