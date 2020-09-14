Back

Man, 56, arrested & to be charged with murder after beating up another man at Beach Road

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | September 14, 2020, 04:25 PM

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering another man at Block 6 Beach Road.

Police alerted to a fighting case on Sep. 13

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a fighting case at about 3pm on Sunday (Sep. 13) along Beach Road.

Videos of the incident circulated online:

In the videos, the police can be seen arresting a man in a plain black shirt.

Meanwhile, another person on a stretcher was being escorted away by paramedics.

One of the videos also showed a group of women hugging each other and crying hysterically.

67-year-old man pronounced dead

A 67-year-old man was found lying motionless at the location when police arrived.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was subsequently pronounced dead, added police.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 6 Beach Road on Sep. 13.

SCDF confirmed that one person was conveyed to TTSH.

Police investigations are currently ongoing and the suspect will be charged on Tuesday (Sep. 15).

Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased man lived with his 39-year-old son and 36-year-old daughter-in-law.

He also had three grandchildren aged between one and 22 years old.

Top images from Patrick Tan/Facebook.

