56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

A 56-year-old man, Chng Hock Choon, has been charged for allegedly murdering another man at Block 6 Beach Road.

He appeared in court via video link.

Chng is facing a capital charge for murder.

Chng said that the victim had stolen his money.

He will be remanded for three weeks at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation.

The next hearing will be on October 6.

Police alerted to a fighting case on Sep. 13

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a fighting case at about 3pm on Sunday (Sep. 13) along Beach Road.

Videos of the incident circulated online:

In the videos, the police can be seen arresting a man in a plain black shirt.

Meanwhile, another person on a stretcher was being escorted away by paramedics.

One of the videos also showed a group of women hugging each other and crying.

67-year-old man pronounced dead

A 67-year-old man was found lying motionless at the location when police arrived.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was subsequently pronounced dead, added police.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 6 Beach Road on Sep. 13.

SCDF confirmed that one person was conveyed to TTSH.

Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased man lived with his 39-year-old son and 36-year-old daughter-in-law.

He also had three grandchildren aged between one and 22 years old.

