Back

56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

He has been remanded while investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | Matthias Ang | September 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A 56-year-old man, Chng Hock Choon, has been charged for allegedly murdering another man at Block 6 Beach Road.

He appeared in court via video link.

Chng is facing a capital charge for murder.

Chng said that the victim had stolen his money.

He will be remanded for three weeks at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for psychiatric evaluation.

The next hearing will be on October 6.

Police alerted to a fighting case on Sep. 13

The police told Mothership that they were alerted to a fighting case at about 3pm on Sunday (Sep. 13) along Beach Road.

Videos of the incident circulated online:

In the videos, the police can be seen arresting a man in a plain black shirt.

Meanwhile, another person on a stretcher was being escorted away by paramedics.

One of the videos also showed a group of women hugging each other and crying.

67-year-old man pronounced dead

A 67-year-old man was found lying motionless at the location when police arrived.

He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and was subsequently pronounced dead, added police.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a call for assistance at Block 6 Beach Road on Sep. 13.

SCDF confirmed that one person was conveyed to TTSH.

Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased man lived with his 39-year-old son and 36-year-old daughter-in-law.

He also had three grandchildren aged between one and 22 years old.

Top image collage left photo by Matthias Ang, right photo by Patrick Tay from Facebook

23 F&B outlets breached Covid-19 rules over weekend, 1 served beer from teapots after 11pm

More than 3,000 inspections of F&B outlets were conducted over the weekend of Sep. 12 and 13.

September 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Underwater tunnel at Maruyama Zoo offers perfect view of chonky resident polar bear's butt

Fluffy.

September 15, 2020, 12:09 PM

Louis Vuitton launching S$1,300 face shield

Get style, get sick, or both.

September 15, 2020, 12:03 PM

11,350 retrenchments in 1st half of 2020, higher than SARS peak

Unemployment rates also rose, but remain lower than past recessionary peaks.

September 15, 2020, 11:55 AM

Razer accidentally leaks personal data of over 100,000 customers

The breach has been acknowledged by Razer.

September 15, 2020, 11:44 AM

Japanese-style dessert bar at Bugis crafts quirky cakes that look too good to be eaten

Aesthetics.

September 15, 2020, 09:13 AM

Jackie Chan, 66, fell into water & disappeared for 45 seconds while filming action movie 'Vanguard'

The jet ski hit a big rock while making a sharp turn.

September 15, 2020, 01:26 AM

Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Gotta travel for the good stuff.

September 15, 2020, 12:52 AM

Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

The couple has since apologised and said that it was 'insensitive' of them to allow the 'inappropriate event' to occur.

September 14, 2020, 11:30 PM

Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

September 14 update.

September 14, 2020, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.