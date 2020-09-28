Filming on 'Avatar 2' is '100% complete': Director James Cameron

Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are close to complete.

Director James Cameron recently revealed that he is "100 percent complete" on filming Avatar 2 and "95 percent" complete on Avatar 3.

He provided updates on the follow-up films to the 2009 blockbuster during a Zoom interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit.

What Cameron said

The sequel only recently resumed production after the pandemic shut down the industry in March.

This caused the projected premiere of Dec. 17, 2021 to be pushed back.

“Covid hit us like it hit everybody... We lost about four and a half months of production,” Cameron said.

“As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already."

Work on the sequels will be back to back.

Cameron added: “Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we’ll just start working on finishing Avatar 3.”

“So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting. We’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10 percent left to go. We’re 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we’re sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3.”

Sequel announced 10 years ago

Cameron first announced Avatar 2 some 10 years ago in 2010.

But the film's scheduled release date has been repeatedly pushed back.

In September, producer Jon Landau shared photos of actress Sigourney Weaver in the film's custom 900,000-gallon water tank.

She is back for the new movies.

Landau previously posted images of Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldana, who are also coming back for the sequels.

New cast members include Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar 2 will focus on the offspring of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana).

Avatar 2 is now slated to hit theaters December 2022, while Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 are also in the works.

Avatar's cultural impact has been a topic of discussion for several years now.

It has been frequently noted that despite the film's commercial success, there has been little spillover effect in pop culture, which is vastly different from a popular franchise such as Star Wars.

