Man, 32, collides with 2 vehicles during police car chase at Tanjong Pagar, arrested for driving under influence of drugs

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving causing hurt and suspected drug-related offences.

Fled from police

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that the man was first spotted in the driver's seat of a car at an open space car park along Bayfront Avenue at about 11:50am on Thursday (Sep. 24).

Police officers who were patrolling the area saw that the car had a missing front bumper, and approached the vehicle.

The man ignored the officers' request to alight from the car and sped off instead, causing a car chase.

Collided with taxi and another car

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect collided with a taxi and another passenger car before mounting a kerb along Anson Road, near Tanjong Pagar MRT Station.

A 38-year-old male driver and his 29-year-old male passenger from the passenger car were conscious when conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The 72-year-old taxi driver, on the other hand, had no visible injuries, said police.

Police added that the suspect had tried to run away from the police on foot, but was later arrested.

He was conscious when conveyed to the SGH.

Police dog seen at the scene

From the videos, police can be seen pinning the suspect down on a sidewalk.

A police dog can also be seen at the scene in several photos and videos.

Traffic Police officer knocked down while investigating

While conducting on-scene investigations at the accident location, police told Mothership that a 32-year-old female Traffic Police (TP) officer was knocked down by another passing car at the junction of Anson Road and Prince Edward Road.

A photo that was posted on Singapore Roads Accident's Facebook page shows the TP officer lying on the road.

The officer was conscious when conveyed to SGH, said police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year old male driver of the passing car had failed to keep a proper lookout.

He was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

