Man, 54, arrested after allegedly harassing & threatening Ang Mo Kio supermart staff for years

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after he yelled at and shouted expletives at staff members of a supermart in Ang Mo Kio.

The store had allegedly already made multiple police reports against him, as he allegedly has been harassing the store's staff for years, and had already been banned by the owner.

Shouted expletives at staff

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sep. 24), the owner of Angel Supermart Daniel Tan shared security camera footage that showed the store's most recent incident with the man, on around 6pm on Thursday (Sep. 24).

The footage showed the man, who was not wearing a mask, yelling at the shop's staff and asking why he was told to not come inside.

He claimed that a "friend" had come inside to buy beer, and that he was told by a female staff member, "Don't step inside."

"Who is she to... who is she?" he asked, pointing at her.

Two of the staff members spoke to each other to confirm that the man was the one who had been banned, and a male staff member told him, "Okay bro, my boss tell you ah, you cannot come in."

The man then responded as he walked away, "I don't want to talk to you also, you are Chinaman."

He also unleashed a hail of other expletives at the staff, such as "f***ing c*bai", and"f***ing Philippines b***ard, you all".

Previous encounters

A video of another encounter with the man, allegedly taken on Sep. 15, was posted by the Angel Supermart Facebook page in the comments of the original post.

The video showed the man holding his mask in one hand and a Carlsberg beer in the other, while he shouted expletives at the staff members and told them to "say [his] name" when they called the police.

Several police officers arrived to the shop to confront the man, who turned and shouted at them.

According to Angel Supermart, the man was given only a verbal warning after that incident.

Banned after years of harassment

Tan wrote that the man had been banned from the shop after harassing the staff for years.

He said that they were "starting to lose count of the number of times" they had called the police.

Tan claimed that staff members and supervisors of the supermart had quit out of fear, as the man allegedly would make personal threats against their safety.

Arrested on Sep. 25

The man was arrested on Sep. 25 for his suspected involvement in criminal trespass, according to a police news release on the same day.

According to the police, they received a call for assistance on Sep. 24 around 6:15pm for assistance regarding a man who was creating nuisance at a supermarket along Ang Mo Kio Ave 4.

Through investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Sep. 25.

He is also being investigated for his alleged breach of safe distancing measures and intentionally causing harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 26.

If found guilty of criminal trespass, he could be jailed up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

If found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, he could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Top photos via Facebook / Angel Supermart.