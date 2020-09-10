Back

Car flipped over after accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave. 3, police investigations ongoing

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

Jane Zhang | September 10, 2020, 03:09 PM

An accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Thursday (Sep. 10) morning left one car flipped upside-down.

Photo courtesy of a Mothership reader.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 at around 11am on Sep. 10.

SCDF officers responding to the incident assessed one person for minor injuries, and the person subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) also responded to Mothership's queries confirming that the SPF was alerted to the accident.

No injuries were reported to the police, and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo courtesy of a Mothership reader.

