S'porean influencer Andrea Chong 20 weeks pregnant

On Sep. 17, local influencer Andrea Chong announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post.
The post, which shows Chong with a discernible bump, reveals that she is 20 weeks along with a boy.
In addition to the post, Chong shared a series of Instagram Stories as well.
Chong is married to lawyer Imran Rahim.
The couple got engaged in the Maldives in August 2018.
View this post on Instagram
A little secret I've been keeping... @imranrahim_ and I are engaged! It was a perfect sunset cruise in the Maldives a month ago, the company of just the two of us (plus our very helpful skipper who took this shot!), and a genuinely caught off-guard me that made the whole thing really intimate and special. We spent the past month sharing the happy news with family and friends, and will spend the next planning our "Tunang" (Engagement Ceremony in Malay), so wish me luck! For now, lets just say it's still surreal to call Imran my fiancé. ☺️ (P.S. I share a little bit more about the proposal on my stories)
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
Dear everyone, We are very grateful for your love and support and were looking forward to celebrating our wedding together with you. However, it is with heavy hearts that we say that we will be postponing our wedding reception to the latter half of the year. We tried to see if we could still proceed and make next Saturday’s reception work, but circumstances, as they do from time to time, thwart the best of efforts. Our guests’ health and safety are our priorities and we thought that the celebrations can come at a more fitting time. We went ahead with an intimate traditional Chinese Tea Ceremony at home yesterday with our closest family members and our bridal party, and will still be solemnising our marriage next week. We ask that you shower us with your blessings, prayers, and best wishes, and we look forward to throwing one heck of a garden wedding later this year. With lots of love, Andrea and Imran (📷: Film by @thestephanielow, shot outside our home during our Tea Ceremony yesterday)
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my husband @imranrahim_ - I am firmly of the belief that marriage is just basically two people shouting “What chu say?!” at each other from other ends of the house until one person relents and finally answers. 😂 Life with you has always been filled with laughter - you are the fun bubbly Uncle to my naggy boring Aunt. Don’t let anyone tell you I married you for your wit and intellect, because we all know I *only* married you for your looks! Happy Birthday Darling! Let’s get married again next year, forreal though cos #Covid. (Photos taken on our ROMM Solemnisation by @thestephanielow, and thank you to our friends for joining the Zoom Birthday Surprise during buka).
Imran was also recently accused of sexual harassment, allegations that were highlighted by Reform Party's Charles Yeo.
After two months, however, both Yeo and Imran said on Sep. 8 that the matter had been resolved "amicably".
At that point, Imran also revealed that he had tendered his resignation from his role at law firm Tan Kok Quan Partnership.
He said the period has been “difficult”, and he wanted a “short break” to care for himself and focus on his family.
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top image via Andrea Chong's Instagram page
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.