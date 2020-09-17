S'porean influencer Andrea Chong 20 weeks pregnant

On Sep. 17, local influencer Andrea Chong announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post.

The post, which shows Chong with a discernible bump, reveals that she is 20 weeks along with a boy.

In addition to the post, Chong shared a series of Instagram Stories as well.

Chong is married to lawyer Imran Rahim.

The couple got engaged in the Maldives in August 2018.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding ceremony.

Imran was also recently accused of sexual harassment, allegations that were highlighted by Reform Party's Charles Yeo.

After two months, however, both Yeo and Imran said on Sep. 8 that the matter had been resolved "amicably".

At that point, Imran also revealed that he had tendered his resignation from his role at law firm Tan Kok Quan Partnership.

He said the period has been “difficult”, and he wanted a “short break” to care for himself and focus on his family.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Andrea Chong's Instagram page