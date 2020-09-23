Airlines want Covid-19 testing & no quarantine, because they are dying

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for the development of rapid, accurate and affordable Covid-19 tests for all airline passengers before departure, as an alternative to the current quarantine measures that are commonplace.

While some governments have cautiously began to re-open their borders, there has been limited uptake among air passengers, in part due to quarantine measures, which make travel impractical for most travellers.

88 per cent of travellers surveyed willing to undergo testing

According to IATA, international travel is down by 92 per cent, compared to 2019 levels, largely due to the closing of borders as a result of Covid-19.

The key to "restoring the freedom of mobility across borders", said IATA, is the systematic Covid-19 testing of all travellers before departure.

This will give governments worldwide the confidence to open their borders, without frequent changes in Covid-19 measures, which make planning for travel almost impossible.

"Testing all passengers will give people back their freedom to travel with confidence. And that will put millions of people back to work," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO.

IATA's public opinion research also revealed strong support for Covid-19 testing in the travel process, with 65 per cent of travellers surveyed saying that quarantine should not be required if a person tests negative for Covid-19.

Some 84 per cent of those surveyed agreed that testing should be required of all travellers, while 88 per cent said they are willing to undergo testing as part of the travel process.

Survey respondents also identified the implementation of Covid-19 screening measures for all passengers as effective in making them feel safe, second only to the wearing of masks.

The availability of rapid Covid-19 testing is also among the top three signals that travellers surveyed will look to for reassurance that travel is safe, along with the availability of a vaccine, or treatment for Covid-19.

65.5 million jobs worldwide depend on aviation

IATA warned that the economic costs of the "breakdown in global connectivity", which refers to nations closing their borders, makes investing in a border-opening testing solution a priority for governments.

According to IATA, there are at least 65.5 million jobs worldwide that depend on the aviation industry, and the "human suffering and global economic pain" of the crisis will be prolonged if the industry collapses before the pandemic ends.

IATA also said that the amount of government support that is needed to prevent the collapse of the aviation industry is rising, with lost revenues due to the crisis already expected to exceed US$400 billion (S$546 billion).

Juniac called for the aviation industry, governments and medical testing providers to find a rapid, accurate and affordable testing solution for Covid-19, in order to enable the world to "safely re-connect and recover".

Top image via Unsplash.