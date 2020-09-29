ActiveSG pool & gym users who fail to show up for 3 times or more will have their membership suspended for 2 weeks

Some 15 per cent of ActiveSG members failed to show up despite making bookings in advance.

This absenteeism rate has been observed since the reopening of ActiveSG facilities in late-June.

To avoid crowding and queues outside the facilities, such as pools and gyms, pre-booking is compulsory for all members as part of Sport Singapore's Safe Management Measures.

On Sep. 29, Sport Singapore management has announced some changes to its booking policies for ActiveSG facilities in a bid to penalise no-show behaviour.

No-show policy

To ensure the facilities are well used with each booking, Sport Singapore will penalise those who failed to show up after making a booking.

For no-shows of three times and more, ActiveSG gym and pool users will have their members temporarily suspended for two weeks from Oct. 1 onwards.

When one's ActiveSG membership is suspended, no booking of any ActiveSG facilities is allowed.

Those penalised with a suspension of account will be informed via email.

The no-show policy is to prevent slot-hoarding behaviour.

Book 3 days in advance

Besides the penalty for no-shows, ActiveSG members can only book pool and gym slots three days in advance from Oct. 1.

Prior to this, members are allowed to book pool and gym slots for about two weeks in advance.

This is to ensure a fair opportunity for all to use the facilities, Sport Singapore said.

