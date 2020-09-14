[Found] Family members looking for missing 90-year-old man with dementia, last seen around Highland Road

Update at 6:46pm on Sep. 14: The man has been found.
A 90-year-old man, Chia Boon Chiang, has been missing for several hours.
Chia has dementia and was last seen at 10am on Sep. 14.
He left the house for a walk in Hougang/ Serangoon area, according to his family members.
Chia would usually take around 30 minutes for his walk near Highland Road where he lives, a family member told Mothership.
A circulating WhatsApp message said that Chia was wearing a white t-shirt with short sleeves and blue cotton shorts with vertical stripes this morning.
He can speak English, Mandarin and Teo Chew, according to the message.
Here's a photo of Chia:
If you have any information about Chia or have seen him, you can contact Marc Chia (81386322) or Chia Kwang Liang (94557273).
Top photo via Whatsapp and Google Maps
