[Found] Family members looking for missing 90-year-old man with dementia, last seen around Highland Road

Update at 6:46pm on Sep. 14: The man has been found.

A 90-year-old man, Chia Boon Chiang, has been missing for several hours.

Chia has dementia and was last seen at 10am on Sep. 14.

He left the house for a walk in Hougang/ Serangoon area, according to his family members.

Chia would usually take around 30 minutes for his walk near Highland Road where he lives, a family member told Mothership.

A circulating WhatsApp message said that Chia was wearing a white t-shirt with short sleeves and blue cotton shorts with vertical stripes this morning.

He can speak English, Mandarin and Teo Chew, according to the message.

Here's a photo of Chia:

If you have any information about Chia or have seen him, you can contact Marc Chia (81386322) or Chia Kwang Liang (94557273).

Top photo via Whatsapp and Google Maps