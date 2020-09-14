Back

[Found] Family members looking for missing 90-year-old man with dementia, last seen around Highland Road

Appeal for help.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 14, 2020, 02:02 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Update at 6:46pm on Sep. 14: The man has been found.

A 90-year-old man, Chia Boon Chiang, has been missing for several hours.

Chia has dementia and was last seen at 10am on Sep. 14.

He left the house for a walk in Hougang/ Serangoon area, according to his family members.

Chia would usually take around 30 minutes for his walk near Highland Road where he lives, a family member told Mothership.

A circulating WhatsApp message said that Chia was wearing a white t-shirt with short sleeves and blue cotton shorts with vertical stripes this morning.

He can speak English, Mandarin and Teo Chew, according to the message.

Here's a photo of Chia:

via Whatsapp.

If you have any information about Chia or have seen him, you can contact Marc Chia (81386322) or Chia Kwang Liang (94557273).

Top photo via Whatsapp and Google Maps

S'pore Sports Hub to reopen venues including OCBC Arena & skate park

Progressively reopening from Sep. 14.

September 14, 2020, 06:09 PM

Power bank that wasn't charging explodes beside sleeping woman in Tampines condo, catches fire

She eventually put out the fire by herself and went back to sleep.

September 14, 2020, 06:00 PM

Josephine Teo: Majority of job opportunities in precision engineering industry are PMET jobs

Salaries for PMET roles range from S$1,500 to S$6,000.

September 14, 2020, 04:27 PM

Man, 56, arrested & to be charged with murder after beating up another man at Beach Road

Investigations are ongoing.

September 14, 2020, 04:25 PM

Over 53,000 sachets of chewing tobacco seized by ICA, 5 M'sian lorry drivers arrested

Five male Malaysian drivers were detained for further investigations.

September 14, 2020, 04:06 PM

'Anak Malaysia' logo mistaken for 'Anal Malaysia' due to poor font choice, apologies issued

The company that approved poster promised to 'check at least 50 times' next time.

September 14, 2020, 03:52 PM

48 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 14, no community cases

Today's numbers.

September 14, 2020, 03:33 PM

3 companies in S'pore offering 150 or more jobs to retrenched SIA Group employees

Some of those laid off can be absorbed into other industries.

September 14, 2020, 03:26 PM

Yoshihide Suga wins party election to become next PM of Japan

His win comes without surprise, as Abe's right-hand man.

September 14, 2020, 03:12 PM

S'pore food deliveryman apologises repeatedly after breaking plant pot, resident tells him not to worry

A little kindness goes a long way.

September 14, 2020, 03:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.