S'porean girl, 14, among 162 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB operation

A total of 162 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), from Sep. 14 to 25.

During these two weeks, a total of about 870g of heroin, about 586g of 'Ice', about 176g of ketamine, about 47g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 322 'Ecstacy' tablets, 203 Erimin-5 tablets and 13 bottles containing GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), were seized.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about S$260,500.

According to CNB, the youngest arrested in this island-wide operation is a 14-year-old Singaporean female suspected drug abuser.

Man arrested for suspected drug trafficking

On Sep. 14, CNB officers arrested a 38-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking activities in the vicinity of Eng Hoon Street.

A total of ten 'Ecstasy' tablets and a packet containing about 3g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mixture of 'Ice' and 'Ecstasy', were recovered.

The suspect was brought to his hideout in the vicinity, leading to the arrest of a 30-year-old Singaporean woman.

CNB officers conducted a search of the unit, and seized 55 packets containing about 322g of 'Ice', 51 packets containing about 148g of ketamine, 31 packets containing 185 'Ecstasy' tablets, 88 Erimin-5 tablets, and a packet containing about 11g of powdered mixture, believed to contain a mix of 'Ice' and 'Ecstasy'.

They also recovered cash amounting to S$20,000, and various drug paraphernalia.

A 12-year-old boy was found during the raid

On Sep. 24, CNB officers raided two hotel rooms located near Beach Road, and arrested five Singaporeans, comprising four males and one female, aged between 34 and 56.

They seized a total of 122 packets containing 858g of heroin, 71 packets containing about 133g of 'Ice', 104 'Ecstasy' tablets and one Erimin-5 tablet from the two rooms.

In addition, the officers also seized a karambit knife in one of the rooms, along with various drug paraphernalia.

During the raid, CNB officers discovered that a 35-year-old male suspected drug trafficker had his 12-year-old son with him, and the drugs were displayed openly in front of his son in the room.

The boy's mother, a 36-year-old, was also arrested during the same raid.

According to CNB, appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the 12-year-old boy was taken care of, and the boy was subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are currently ongoing.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via CNB.