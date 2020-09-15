Back

11,350 retrenchments in 1st half of 2020, higher than SARS peak

Unemployment rates also rose, but remain lower than past recessionary peaks.

Jason Fan | September 15, 2020, 11:55 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Total employment in Singapore faced its sharpest decline on record in the second quarter of 2020, with a decline of 103,500.

This brought the total employment decline to 129,100 in the first half of 2020, according to the Labour Market Report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Sep. 14).

Unemployment rates and the total number of retrenchments also rose, although they remain lower than past recessionary peaks.

The number of short-term unemployed are rising

According to MOM, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose over the quarter, with the overall unemployment rate rising from 2.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent.

The resident unemployment rate rose from 3.3 per cent to 3.8 per cent, while the citizen unemployment rate rose from 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

The report stated that the rise in resident unemployment rate in Singapore was driven by an increase in the number of short-term unemployed, as the seasonally adjusted resident long-term unemployment rate has dipped in June 2020, from 0.9 per cent to 0.8 per cent.

Employment in essential sectors remain relatively stable

Total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers (FDW) fell by 103,500, which is the sharpest quarterly contraction on record.

This amounted to a fall of 3.7 per cent.

The pace of foreign employment declines was sharper at 5.7 per cent, compared to the 2.7 per cent decline among locals.

The sectors that are hardest hit by the effects of circuit breaker and safe distancing measures include the construction, food and beverage (F&B) and retail trade industries.

On the other hand, employment was relatively stable in essential services or sectors where remote work is more likely, such as information and communications, financial and insurance services, and health and social services.

According to the report, the large majority of local employment declines were not due to firm closures, with only an estimated 2,355 local employees losing their jobs in this manner.

Number of retrenchments higher than SARS period

Retrenchments in the second quarter of 2020 more than doubled to 8,130, compared to 3,220 in the first quarter of 2020.

This brought the total number of retrenchments in the first half of the year to 11,350.

Although the number of retrenched people is higher than the retrenchment figure during the SARS period, MOM said this is lower than other past recessionary peaks.

Although locals formed a greater share of retrenched employees in the first half of 2020, with 6,460 locals retrenched, MOM said that this is due to their larger workforce.

After normalising retrenchment figures by workforce size, the incidence of local retrenchments is lower than that of foreigners, with 4.9 locals retrenched per 1,000 employees, compared to 6.2 foreigners retrenched per 1,000 foreign employees.

You may see the full report here.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Unsplash.

Osaka hotel has 'party suites' equipped with karaoke equipment, accommodates up to 6 people

Karaoke facilities are available in rooms on level nine to 11 of the hotel.

September 15, 2020, 03:56 PM

Uniqlo S'pore brings back AIRism bed sheets from S$49.90, only available online

For warm nights.

September 15, 2020, 03:52 PM

South Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, dies in suspected suicide

Rest in peace.

September 15, 2020, 03:50 PM

34 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 15, 6 imported cases placed on SHN upon arrival

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 15, 2020, 03:40 PM

Monkey steals napping M'sian man's iPhone, takes selfies & videos with it in jungle

Used to be 'Monkey snatches peach', these days, it's 'Monkey snatches iPhone'.

September 15, 2020, 03:13 PM

S'pore man sells sneakers on Carousell apparently after wife scolds him for buying too many

His descriptions sounded rather upset.

September 15, 2020, 03:00 PM

McDonald's selling super-sized nugget pillows that are too realistic for your own good

Imagine going to bed hungry with it.

September 15, 2020, 01:44 PM

56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

He has been remanded while investigations are ongoing.

September 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

23 F&B outlets breached Covid-19 rules over weekend, 1 served beer from teapots after 11pm

More than 3,000 inspections of F&B outlets were conducted over the weekend of Sep. 12 and 13.

September 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Underwater tunnel at Maruyama Zoo offers perfect view of chonky resident polar bear's butt

Fluffy.

September 15, 2020, 12:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.