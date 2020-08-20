Chained dog in Yio Chu Kang brought to vet, elderly owner convinced to leave it in 'good hands'

On Aug. 19, dog volunteer group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) shared the plight of a chained dog in Yio Chu Kang and its elderly owner, Lee Kwang Min.

The dog was noted to be limping, and may have a lump on his body.

Having been with the dog for 10 years, Lee didn't want to give up on the dog despite the circumstances they were in.

However, there has been some good news.

Leaving it in good hands

On the night of Aug. 19, CDAS shared another update on the dog and Lee.

After some time, the volunteers from CSAD were finally able to convince Lee to bring the dog to the vet.

While at the clinic, they managed to persuade him to give up the dog named Kang Kang after witnessing that the dog will be properly cared for.

Going back to forever home

A potential adopter has also been identified for Kang Kang and hopefully, he will go to his forever home once he is discharged from the clinic.

After the story of Lee and his four-legged companion was told, members of the public expressed their concerns and wanted to do their part to help the elderly man.

According to CSAD, they will be reaching out to him to find out if he needs help and will direct donors to him once they have a better understanding of his situation.

Top image from CDAS's Facebook page.