Valencia reportedly giving players 'IOU notes' instead of their salaries: Spanish media

Spanish football club Valencia is reportedly offering promissory "IOU" notes to its players instead of their actual wages.

Spanish media outlet Marca reported on Aug. 17 that the players were unhappy with this development after they were informed by the club's finance director Inma Ibanez before a training session.

However, club president Anil Murthy, the Singaporean and former diplomat, was not present.

According to Marca:

"The players were told that an agreement has been reached with a financial institution that will be liable for these amounts to the players who decide to 'cash in' their IOU notes before the given expiry date, although in such a case Los Che would then face interest to the bank in question."

Marca said this step was taken after an attempt to pay the players by bank transfer fell through.

The notes also supposedly had an expiration date of September 2021.

But club officials said they would be paid in September 2020, and the 2021 date was just an "administrative detail".

Marca cited Las Provincias, a regional newspaper based in Valencia.

Its report was also picked up by British tabloid The Daily Mirror.

Trouble at the Mestalla

Valencia has gone through more turmoil, with popular former captain Danie Parejo and Francis Coquelin sold for the sum of 11 million euros to rivals Villareal, although Coquelin alone was signed for 14 million euros in 2018.

On Aug. 14, the club released a statement, with Singaporean owner Peter Lim stating that a "bankrupt club" is not a "better club".

The statement, attributed to Anil Murthy, explained the club's debt situation, shed some light on player transfers, and talked about finding a sustainable method to fund the construction of a new stadium.

It remains to be seen if this will placate Valencia's supporters, many of whom participated in protests directed at Lim.

💬 Imágenes del despertar. El Poble de Mestalla parla. pic.twitter.com/6ctGq0PfIC — Paco Polit 🇪🇦 #VeusFC 🛡🦇 (@pacopolit) August 12, 2020

Mothership has contacted Valencia for comment.

