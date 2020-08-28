Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

Tiger Sugar has gotten so popular that an F&B manufacturer is apparently impersonating the brand.

On Aug. 27, the bubble tea brand warned customers of a "fake" beverage being sold online and in supermarkets.

The drink's packaging is stamped with Tiger Sugar's logo, and appears to be the "DIY" sort:

Bottled drinks are also being marketed under the Tiger Sugar brand:

However, Tiger Sugar has said on its official Facebook page that they are not behind the product, and have reported it to the relevant authorities.

All genuine products would have been announced on social media, the brand adds, and they would only be available on Tiger Sugar's online platforms or outlets.

"The health and safety of these drinks are questionable," Tiger Sugar said, urging customers to avoid the drinks.

