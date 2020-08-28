Back

Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

FYI.

Mandy How | August 28, 2020, 03:29 PM

Tiger Sugar has gotten so popular that an F&B manufacturer is apparently impersonating the brand.

On Aug. 27, the bubble tea brand warned customers of a "fake" beverage being sold online and in supermarkets.

Photo via Tiger Sugar Singapore

Photo via Tiger Sugar Singapore

The drink's packaging is stamped with Tiger Sugar's logo, and appears to be the "DIY" sort:

Bottled drinks are also being marketed under the Tiger Sugar brand:

Photo via Tiger Sugar Singapore

Photo via Tiger Sugar Singapore

However, Tiger Sugar has said on its official Facebook page that they are not behind the product, and have reported it to the relevant authorities.

All genuine products would have been announced on social media, the brand adds, and they would only be available on Tiger Sugar's online platforms or outlets.

"The health and safety of these drinks are questionable," Tiger Sugar said, urging customers to avoid the drinks.

You can read their posts here:

https://www.facebook.com/tigersugarSGofficial/posts/2708644756039609

Top image via Tiger Sugar Singapore

