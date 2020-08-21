Back

3rd imported case of Covid-19 from S'pore reported in Thailand

Matthias Ang | August 21, 2020, 06:57 PM

A 56-year-old Thai man who returned to his country from Singapore has tested positive for Covid-19, the Bangkok Post reported.

This makes him Thailand's third imported case of the virus from Singapore for the month of August.

The second case, a 47-year-old freelancer, was recorded on Aug. 16, while the initial case, a 53-year-old construction worker, tested positive on Aug. 11.

Asymptomatic infection

As for the third case, he arrived in Thailand on Aug. 7, whereupon he was quarantined at government facility in Chon Buri province.

A Covid-19 test conducted on Aug. 18 eventually came back as positive.

However, he has not displayed any symptoms.

Thailand has 3,390 Covid-19 cases as of Aug. 21.

State of emergency extended for a fifth time

The same day also saw Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announce another extension of the country's state of emergency, up to Sept. 30, The Nation Thailand further reported.

According to The Straits Times, this is the fifth extension of Thailand's State of Emergency.

The deputy spokesman of Thailand's foreign ministry, Natapanu Nopakun, added that the country could not afford a second wave of infections, given that it was in the phase of "opening businesses and restarting activities".

Meanwhile, the Thai National Security Council (NSC) stated that it will not enforce the state of emergency for the sake of controlling ongoing protests against the Thai government.

The secretary-general of the NSC, General Somsak Rungsita, added there should not be issues if protests are held lawfully.

Thailand has been witnessing protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government, reforms to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and the creation of a new constitution.

Top image from Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook

