Thailand reports 1 new imported case of Covid-19 from S'pore

Thailand recorded one new imported case of Covid-19 from Singapore on August 16, the Bangkok Post reported.

Tested positive at the airport

According to The Nation Thailand, the new case is a 47-year-old freelancer who had returned from Singapore on August 14, Friday.

Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that a sample taken from the person in question, at a screening checkpoint in Suvarnabhumi airport, tested positive for the virus.

As such, he was subsequently transferred from a state quarantine facility to a hospital in Samut Prakan province.

Not the first imported case from Singapore

The freelancer is not the first imported case that Thailand has reported from Singapore however.

Earlier on August 13, the CCSA reported another imported case of Covid-19 from Singapore — a 53-year-old construction worker who had tested positive on August 11, but was asymptomatic, the Bangkok Post reported.

He was quarantined in Chon Buri province after arriving in Thailand on August 7.

And in July, a 52-year-old Thai man who worked as an electrician in Singapore tested positive on July 17, after returning to Thailand on July 6.

Thus far, Thailand has recorded 3,377 cases of Covid-19, including 58 deaths. The country has also recorded 83 days without domestic cases of Covid-19.

