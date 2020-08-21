Tasered man at Esplanade Drive arrested for allegedly consuming controlled drugs, causing hurt to public servants

You might have seen a video of a man who was tasered by police officers earlier today (August 21).

Man was uncooperative and aggressive

In response to queries by Mothership, the police said that they had encountered the 28-year-old man standing on Esplanade Drive and walking about aimlessly and in a dangerous manner.

The man was uncooperative and incoherent when approached by police officers. The officers tried to pull him away from the road and onto the pavement but he resisted and turned aggressive.

One of the police officers tasered the man with the aim of subduing him. Unfortunately, one of the probes got dislodged. The man later got up and dashed across the road junction. He was eventually subdued when the police tasered him a second round.

In the process, the man assaulted and injured two police officers.

The police added that the man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt to public servants and alleged consumption of controlled drugs. He is also wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Police officers consider proportionality of force

The police also clarified that officers take into consideration the proportionality of the force to be applied in relation to the perceived threat, as well as the safety of the target, the general public, and its officers:

"As far as possible, officers do not want to use so much force as to hurt the target. However, this means that it may not be so easy to subdue him. It is a difficult balance, but officers have chosen to err on the side of taking consideration of the target’s safety where they can."

You can read SPF's statement in full below:

On August 21, 2020 at around 10.30am, the Police came across a 28-year-old man standing on Esplanade Drive and walking about aimlessly and in a dangerous manner. Police officers approached him to check on his well-being and attempted to guide him onto the pavement to assist him. The man was uncooperative and incoherent. As officers attempted to engage him further, he started to gesticulate and speak loudly while continuing to walk in the middle of the road, around the junction of Fullerton Road and Esplanade Drive, which was dangerous as there were vehicles driving by. For his safety and the safety of other road users, officers attempted to pull him onto the pavement, but he continued to act violently and resisted the attempts to pull him to safety. Despite repeated reminders to the man to comply with Police’s instructions, the man continued to be aggressive and charged towards one of our officers. One of the Police officers used a taser with the aim of subduing the man. However, one of the probes of the taser was later dislodged, limiting its effectiveness. As the officers were moving closer to assess the health condition of the man, he got up from the ground and dashed across the road junction. Officers caught up with the man and he was eventually subdued when a second round of taser was deployed. In the process, the man assaulted and injured two police officers. The man was arrested for disorderly behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt to public servants and alleged consumption of controlled drugs. He is also wanted for an outstanding warrant of arrest. In considering the use of force, the Police take into consideration the proportionality of the force to be applied vis-a-vis the perceived threat, the safety of the target on which force is to be applied, and that of the general public and our officers. As far as possible, officers do not want to use so much force as to hurt the target. However, this means that it may not be so easy to subdue him. It is a difficult balance, but officers have chosen to err on the side of taking consideration of the target’s safety where they can. There have been experiences and implications in other jurisdictions, in choosing one or the other approach. Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via witness video footage.