Tan Chuan-Jin: Disagreements grab attention, but substantive debate leads to better policies for S'pore

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin "firmly believes" that close scrutiny and debate of policies in Parliament has led to a better outcome for all involved.

At the same time, while he acknowledges that disagreements may be more attention-grabbing, at the end of the day, all the Members of Parliament (MP) in the House are on the same Team Singapore.

Parliament work continues despite Covid-19

In a blog post published on Aug. 22, Tan mused on how Covid-19 had changed everything, even the business of Parliament.

Agencies and organisations had to change the way they worked, while MPs practised safe distancing, wore masks and spoke from behind Perspex screens in the chamber.

Despite this, Parliament managed to hold sittings and perform its necessary work. Tan said:

"Our clear message to all Singaporeans is that regardless of the crisis or challenge facing our nation, Parliament remains committed towards upholding the democratic process of holding the Government of the day accountable to our citizens, be it for its law-making or fiscal responsibilities."

Tan, who is up for election as Speaker for the upcoming 14th Parliament, gave a sneak preview of Parliament's work next week:

Formal election of the Speaker.

Swearing in of MPs and Non-Constituency MPs.

Address by President Halimah Yacob, prepared by the government in the Westminster tradition.

Parliament adjourned while Ministries form Addenda to President's Address, basically outlining their policies and priorities for the new term.

Five sitting days of debate, where MPs will get to scrutinise the policies and raise concerns, over the Motion of Thanks to the President.

Robust debate, better outcomes

Tan recalled that the previous term was notable for its many Budgets to deal with the impact of Covid-19, and the robust debates he presided over.

"I was heartened when our MPs passionately put their positions across and sought clarifications on issues close to their hearts and that of their constituents. Even when there was disagreement or difference in opinions, the MPs would express these in a responsible and respectful manner, and in accordance with the decorum of the House."

He noted that important issues like the use of the reserves, jobs, and health and safety were "thoroughly parsed and unpacked", and MPs from both sides of the House raised pertinent issues and questions on the minds of the people, even if they were "contentious."

And while during the heat of the moment, it appears as though divisions seem irreconcilable, Tan suggested taking a step back to see the bigger picture, with its "blended shades within the same palette" or "taking turns" to colour an empty space in the same frame.

Tan said that if he was re-elected as Speaker, he would continue to be permissive where he could within the Standing Orders, so that many viewpoints and insights could be delved into, as much as possible.

"At the end of the day, it would be good to keep the tone sensible but I do not have issues with some histrionics and the argy-bargy of bi-partisan politics so long as substantive debate takes place. And so long as it makes for better outcomes for Singaporeans and Singapore."

Top image from Tan Chuan-Jin's Facebook page.