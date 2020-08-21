Students who test positive for Covid-19 or on Quarantine Order can't sit for exams, special arrangements made

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) has announced a comprehensive set of guidelines for the upcoming national year-end examinations, which will take place amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the joint release, certain candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exams due to safety reasons, and special arrangements will be made for them.

For the rest of the candidates, safe management measures will continue to be implemented in schools and examination venues during the conduct of the national examinations.

Candidates not allowed to sit for the exams

Candidates who test positive for Covid-19 or are placed on Quarantine Order (QO) or Stay-Home Notice (SHN) will not be allowed to sit for the examinations, in order to ensure they do not pose a risk to others.

Special considerations for those who miss the exams

Candidates who miss the national examinations with valid reasons can apply for special consideration.

SEAB will consider evidence of these candidates' performance from multiple sources, in order to award a grade for these affected candidates.

This includes the candidates' performance in the other papers for that affected subject in the national and school-based examinations, as well as the school cohort's performance in the national and school-based examinations.

All special consideration applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, and are subjected to a rigorous review process.

According to the joint release, there is no plans for online invigilation to be carried out, as the "fairness and integrity of the national examinations may be compromised".

Exceptions may be made for those who travelled for compassionate reasons

Exceptions will only be made on a case-by-case basis for candidates on SHN, if they had travelled out of Singapore for compassionate reasons, such as to attend a funeral or visit a critically ill next-of-kin.

These students will sit for the written examinations under special arrangements.

They will be required to take the examinations in a centralised venue managed by SEAB, and will be seated individually in a room and will not be allowed to mingle with other candidates.

The rooms will also be thoroughly wiped down after each paper. These students must also take their own private vehicles or pre-book taxis to the exam venue, as they will not be allowed to take public transport.

Invigilators will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment as a safety precaution and will invigilate from outside of the examination room to minimise contact with candidates.

Candidates on LOA may be able to take the exams if they were not in close contact with confirmed cases

Candidates who are on Leave of Absence (LOA) due to close contact with confirmed cases will not be allowed to sit for the examinations.

But those who are on LOA as a result of staying in the same household with individuals on Home Quarantine Order (HQO) will only be allowed to sit for the examinations if they test negative for Covid-19.

Arrangements will be made for these candidates to be tested. They will take their examinations with enhanced safe management measures (SMMs) in place.

These candidates will take their examinations in a separate room from other candidates in their schools. As an added precaution, these candidates will be seated at least three metres apart, with a cap of 10 candidates per examination room.

Precautionary measures will also be taken to ensure that these candidates do not mingle with the other candidates, including designated toilets, separate entry and exit routes for each examination room, and de-conflicted arrival and departure timings.

Those on MC due to ARI will only be allowed to sit for the exams if they test negative for Covid-19

Candidates who are on medical leave due to acute respiratory infection (ARI) will be allowed to sit for the examinations only if they test negative for Covid-19.

According to the joint release, individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI at first presentation to a doctor are currently tested for Covid-19 under the enhanced Swab-and-Send-Home (SASH) criteria.

MOE and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have made special provisions for students taking PSLE this year to also be tested for Covid-19 at first presentation of ARI before and during the examination period, in order to allow for the early detection of candidates with an active Covid-19 infection.

This special provision will start from Sep. 17, 2020, 14 days before the start of the PSLE written examinations.

Candidates who are on Approved Absence (AA) as a result of staying in the same household with adults with flu-like symptoms will be allowed to sit for the examinations, with enhanced safe management measures in place.

Candidates may wear face shields instead of masks during the exam itself

For those taking the written examinations normally, SMMs will continue to be implemented in schools and examination venues, for the safe conduct of national examinations.

Temperature taking and visual screening is mandatory for all candidates, as are face masks when reporting to the examination venue.

Candidates are allowed to replace their face masks with face shields when seated at the examination desk.

However, they must put on their face masks when leaving the examination venue, such as for visits to the toilet or at the end of the examination.

Candidates will also be seated 1.5 metres apart from one another, with a maximum of 30 candidates in each classroom.

Larger venues, such as school halls, will be zoned with a maximum of 50 candidates in each zone, and up to 250 candidates per venue.

There will be designated toilets or staggered toilet breaks for groups of candidates where appropriate, as well as staggered dismissal timings and segregated entry and exit routes.

