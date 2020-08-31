S'pore & US reaffirm 'excellent' defence ties, agree US should continue regional engagement

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterpart, United States Secretary of Defence Mark Esper reaffirmed the "excellent and long-standing bilateral defence relationship and mutually-beneficial partnership" between both countries.

Singapore and the U.S. to work on common threats like Covid-19 and terrorism

In a video conference held on Monday morning, Aug. 31, both Ng and Esper reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.'s continued engagement of the region, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement released on the same day.

In addition, the defence chiefs discussed a wide range of regional and geopolitical developments, including the need for regional defence establishments to work closely to address common threats such as Covid-19 and terrorism, as well as the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral cooperation initiatives amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mindef reiterated that both countries enjoy extensive defence interactions, including dialogues, military-to- military exchanges, training and cross-attendance of courses, and defence technology cooperation.

Strong defence ties with the U.S.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and U.S. President Donald Trump recently renewed the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Regarding U.S. Use of Facilities in Singapore through the Protocol of Amendment in September last year.

Ng and Esper also signed the MOU two months later concerning the establishment of a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Fighter Training Detachment at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has conducted training with the U.S. in Guam since the early 1990s, according to Mindef.

Due to airspace constraints in Singapore, the RSAF has training detachments overseas.

Besides Guam, it trains in Arizona and Idaho in the U.S., as well as Australia and France. The RSAF also trains in and with India and Thailand.

In March 2020, Ng announced that Singapore is developing training facilities in Australia that will allow the SAF to train in an area 10 times the size of Singapore.

Related story:

Top image via Ministry of Defence

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here