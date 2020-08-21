Back

S'pore researchers discover milder Covid-19 virus that could aid vaccine development

Milder symptoms observed among those who caught the milder strain.

Belmont Lay | August 21, 2020, 05:59 PM

A new Covid-19 variant has been discovered in Singapore.

Researchers here found that the new variant causes less symptoms in patients, as they had the milder variant and were less likely to develop low blood oxygen or required intensive care.

The new study appears in The Lancet medical journal.

This finding opens up new avenues for vaccine development and treatments.

A pre-print publication in March had said that the same variant was found in eight hospitalised patients in Singapore.

First detected early on

The variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in three patients who had arrived in Singapore from Wuhan early on when the pandemic spread to Singapore in January and February.

It was later transmitted across several clusters in Singapore before being contained since March, a press briefing by three institutions on Friday, Aug. 21 said.

The three institutions, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), A*STAR’s Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN) and Duke-NUS Medical School, said the milder strain has stopped circulating since then and has also been transmitted to Taiwan.

This means the milder strain circulated in Singapore for about four weeks.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

Mutation in weaker strain

The milder variant has a large mutation or deletion in a region of the virus, known as ORF8.

The researchers said in the study that patients infected with the variant, which has a 382 nucleotide deletion, were observed to have had better clinical outcomes.

In a sample of 39 patients with the milder variant, three patients developed low blood oxygen and required supplemental oxygen.

This was compared with 26 out of 92 patients with the non-mutated or wild-type virus.

The wild-type virus is the natural, un-mutated virus.

Patients with the deletion variant showed less severe symptoms, even after adjusting for other factors including age, gender and chronic medical conditions.

Researchers studied 131 people infected with either the wild-type, the deletion variant, or a mix of both types of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Mutation due to human immune system response

The ORF8 deletions emerge in response to the human immune system, data suggests.

Other types of deletions in the ORF8 region have also been detected globally.

Excitement about discovery

There is palpable excitement in the scientific community upon this variant's discovery.

The region can be targeted with medication and that information could also support vaccine development.

The weaker, mutated strain could render Covid-19 less deadly if it spreads throughout the world, raising one remote possibility of the virus being eradicated.

However, experts note that viruses mutate constantly as a natural and mundane part of life for a virus.

Mutations can make a virus more or less virulent.

Any changes are rarely significant.

Similar variants were also observed in the Sars virus.

Top photo via Unsplash

