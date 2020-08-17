Back

Pilots & cabin crew returning on S'porean carriers to be tested for Covid-19

This measure comes on top of existing health protocols.

Matthias Ang | August 17, 2020, 04:28 PM

The pilots and cabin crew of Singaporean carriers returning from overseas will be required to undergo Covid-19 tests, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said.

This will be done on top of existing health and safety protocols that have already been put in place by both CAAS and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Straits Times reported that the new rule will apply to Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot and Jetstar Asia.

No cases of Covid-19 recorded among air crew for over three months

CAAS further stated that no cases of Covid-19 had been recorded among the air crew of Singaporean carriers for more than three months, and added that this was due to the effectiveness of existing protocols.

These protocols include:

  • Wearing a mask for both passengers and air crew,

  • Wearing a face shield for air crew when interacting with passengers,

  • Keeping interactions to a minimum,

  • Maintaining a safe distance of at least one metre,

  • Not disembarking from the aircraft for air crew if they are operating a turnaround flight, and

  • Remaining in their crew accommodation during a layover

However, the newly added measure is the result of a need for the "continued vigilance" and to provide assurance to the crew, their families, and the public that imported cases of Covid-19 are can be detected and treated quickly.

Test will be conducted using the PCR test

CAAS added that the test will be conducted using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Should the air crew be returning from countries or regions where they can serve their Stay-Home-Notices at their own accommodation, they will be exempted from Covid-19 testing.

Top image from Jetstar Asia Facebook

