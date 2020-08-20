SIA cabin crew trainers to train Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's new patient care officers

Patients at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) may soon experience the impeccable customer service provided by Singapore Airlines (SIA)'s very own cabin crew, as cabin crew trainers from the national carrier will be training select staff from the hospital.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on the partnership on Thursday (Aug. 20), and the programme will start next month.

SIA and KTPH exploring other areas of collaboration

This is the first time SIA is extending its training and development services outside the organisation.

Starting from September, SIA will commence customer service training for KTPH's new Patient Care Officers (PCO), which is a role inspired by the Care Ambassadors programme that KTPH and SIA jointly launched in April.

According to a joint media release by SIA and KTPH, "the PCO is a new service professional role that works closely with doctors, nurses and allied health staff to provide quality care service, caregiving and end-to-end care coordination for patients in the ward".

SIA's cabin crew trainers will conduct a three-day course for the new PCOs, which will be part of the 20-day overall training curriculum for the PCOs.

They will train the officers on effective interpersonal communication, customer handling and showing values such as empathy and warmth.

SIA and KTPH are also reportedly exploring other potential areas of collaboration, beyond the service sector.

This includes the possible application of SIA's crew resource management practices, which are a wide range of skills to enhance flight safety and reduce human error, to KTPH's operations.

SIA staff have been deployed elsewhere in different roles

In April 2020, SIA provided at least 300 Care Ambassadors to various hospitals in Singapore, filling the manpower gaps in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

These ambassadors helped provide administrative support in hospitals, and attended to patients who require medical care in a non-clinical role.

Examples of such tasks include attending to call bells, accompanying patients to the washrooms, and serving of meals.

A number of SIA cabin crew were also deployed as Transport Ambassadors, ensuring that commuters abide by safe distancing measures on the station platforms and concourse.

