Police dog in UK finds missing mum & her 1-year-old baby on his first day at work

The dog remained focused throughout the entire 90-minute search.

Kayla Wong | August 16, 2020, 05:45 PM

A police dog in the United Kingdom found a missing mother and her one-year-old baby on his first operational shift at work.

Found after spending the night outdoors

According to a press release issued on Aug. 5 by the Dyfed-Powys department in Wales, the mother and baby were found on the edge of a ravine after spending the night outdoors.

They were found after Max, a two-year-old German Shepherd cross, covered "significant distance" to find them, the police said.

Max is a general purpose dog that locates people in buildings and open air, traces discarded property, and tracks and detains suspects.

He joined the Dyfed-Powys Police dog section in February.

Covered a great distance

He was called into duty just before 12pm on Aug. 1, when a search was immediately launched after the police received a call reporting the mum and child missing.

Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said no one had seen or talked to the woman for two days, which was "out of character", and her phone was not working, sparking concern for her safety.

Response officers, neighbourhood policing teams and specialist search officers were then dispatched to her home, and enquiries were carried out to try and trace her steps.

The woman’s car was quickly found on a mountain road.

But although this gave officers a location to search from, there was still a vast area to cover given the amount of time she had been missing.

“This is where PD Max’s tracking skills really came into play," Rees-Jones said.

"Despite only recently becoming licensed, and on his first operational shift, he immediately commenced an open area search."

Woman and baby found after 90 minutes

Guided by Max, his handler Peter Lloyd spotted the missing woman waving for help near a steep ravine on the mountain side at about 1:30pm.

They were safe, but cold, and appeared to have been in the area for a rather long time, Rees-Jones said.

He said: “I must give a special mention to PC Pete Lloyd and Max, who on their very first day since completing their training together covered a significant amount of mileage in the search, eventually locating them safe.”

Lloyd said Max remained focused throughout the long search, and that he "proved invaluable when he reacted to the call for help", which led to the successful rescue.

Top image adapted via Dyfed-Powys Police

