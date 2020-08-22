MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Parents who are concerned about securing a place in a kindergarten for their children, here's some good news.

Seven new MOE Kindergartens to open by 2023

The Ministry of Education has announced that they will be opening seven new MOE kindergartens (MKs) in different parts of Singapore by 2023.

This is part of the planned expansion to have at least 60 MKs by 2025 to meet the demands for quality and affordable pre-school places.

All seven kindergartens will be sited within a primary school and offer Kindergarten Care services.

Each of these new kindergartens will offer 120 places.

In total, there will be 50 kindergartens by 2023, bringing the total number of places to about 7,200.

Registration in Feb. 2022

The seven new kindergartens will collaborate with Early Years Centres (EYCs) operated by PCF Sparkletots, and will help provide quality and affordable pre-school services for children aged two months to six years old, MOE said.

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

The registration exercise will be open to Singapore Citizen and Singapore Permanent Resident children born between January 2, 2018, and January 1, 2019 (both dates inclusive).

Details of the exercise will be released in early 2022.

Here are the locations of the seven kindergartens:

1. MOE Kindergarten @ Yishun

Yishun Primary School, 500 Yishun Ring Road,

Singapore 768679

2. MOE Kindergarten @ Alexandra

Alexandra Primary School, 2A Prince Charles Crescent,

Singapore 159016

3. MOE Kindergarten @ Bendemeer

Bendemeer Primary School, 91 Bendemeer Road,

Singapore 339948

4. MOE Kindergarten @ Fengshan

Fengshan Primary School, 307 Bedok North

Road, Singapore 469680

5. MOE Kindergarten @ Temasek

Temasek Primary School, 501 Bedok South

Avenue 3, Singapore 469300

6. MOE Kindergarten @ Princess Elizabeth

Princess Elizabeth Primary School, 30 Bukit

Batok West Avenue 3, Singapore 659163

7. MOE Kindergarten @ Shuqun

Shuqun Primary School, 8 Jurong West Street 51,

Singapore 649332

