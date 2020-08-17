Back

Former M'sian PM Najib Razak receives Super Ring bouquet & note seeking forgiveness

Interesting apology.

Fasiha Nazren | August 17, 2020, 05:10 PM

Events

On Aug. 12, several photos of Najib receiving a bouquet of 15 Super Ring packets went viral.

Photo from Lim Sah Tek's Facebook page.

Photo from Lim Sah Tek's Facebook page.

The unique bouquet was apparently given along with a note by a female passerby, seeking forgiveness from him.

Here's a translation of the note which was written in Malay:

"To Datuk Seri Najib Razak

I would like to seek your forgiveness for my wrongdoings towards you all this while. I recently went to a religious lecture and the ustaz said that a human's wrongdoing will not be forgiven if we do not seek forgiveness from those that we have wronged. Therefore, I would like to seek forgiveness and apologise to you and your family.

Now, I would like to join you and eat Super Ring. Here's a little something for us to enjoy together. May Allah be with you."

It is unclear what exactly this person is apologising for.

Apology accepted

He also posted the bouquet on his official Facebook page, saying that he has forgiven the person.

Here's a translation of his response:

"I received a special gift just now.

A card and Super Ring!

It's ok. I have forgiven (you).

Everyone makes mistakes and have their weaknesses.

Only Allah is perfect.

Together, let's strive for the best.

Let's eat Super Ring!"

Sentenced to 12 years in jail

Najib served as Malaysia's prime minister from 2009 to 2018.

On July 28, he was convicted of all seven charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million (S$68.1 million) for crimes linked to state development fund.

Top image from Lim Sah Tek & Najib Razak's Facebook page.

