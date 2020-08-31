Back

Mustafa Centre stops renewing work passes, foreign workers to be sent home

Business has dropped 80 per cent due to Covid-19.

Jason Fan | August 31, 2020, 01:09 AM

Mustafa Centre will not be renewing the work passes of its foreign workers, and will instead be sending these workers home, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The decision was made as the company has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company will pay for its workers' tickets home, and will also dole out a month's basic salary as a token, according to an internal letter seen by ST.

Business dropped 80 per cent

In addition, ST also reported that Mustafa will stop paying employees who have not been working a "sustenance allowance", which was reportedly S$300 a month.

These workers have been encouraged to take on a second job.

A manager told ST that business has dropped about 80 per cent since the pandemic hit.

The same manager said that tourists and foreign workers used to form the bulk of the store's revenue, but the ongoing crisis have caused tourist numbers to plummet within a few short months.

Mustaq Ahmad, the managing director and founder of Mustafa, said that the company will waive notice periods for resignations.

Those who choose to resign will also be given a month's basic salary as a "token of appreciation", ST said.

Workers will be given support to find new jobs

In response to Mustafa's decision to redeploy its workers, the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) said that it has been working closely with Mustafa Centre management to redeploy the excess manpower in light of Covid-19, in order to avoid retrenching the workers.

NTUC’s Hospitality and Consumer Business Cluster (HCBC), NTUC’s e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), and NTUC Job Security Council (JSC) are also onboard the effort.

Workers will have access to job interview opportunities in the F&B and retail sectors (e.g supermarkets, food services), and will receive career coaching assistance to prepare them for the interviews.

Visited by Covid-19 cases

Over the past few months, the shopping centre has been visited by infectious Covid-19 patients on multiple occasions.

It was also closed for more than a month after a Covid-19 cluster was linked to it in April.

Only the supermarket and a section selling chocolates reopened on May 6, after the management received approval from MOH.

The shop also reduced their operating hours, from 24/7 to 14 hours a day.

As part of the safety measures, the number of people in the supermarket were limited to 325 at any time.

