Millennium Hotels & Resorts retrenches 159 staff in S'pore due to Covid-19

Global hospitality management and real estate group, Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), has laid off 159 of its staff in Singapore due to Covid-19's economic impact.

MHR owns six hotels in Singapore:

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel

Copthorne King’s Hotel

Orchard Hotel

M Hotel

M Social

Studio M Hotel

Will affect more foreigners than Singaporeans

The 159 employees that were laid off is equivalent to around 15.2 per cent of MHR’s Singapore-based workforce.

But according to a company statement, which was reported by The Straits Times, MHR explained that this "inevitable move" will affect more foreigners than Singaporeans.

MHR has reduced its foreign employee numbers in Singapore from 520 to 329 between January and mid-August this year.

A total of 42 more foreign employees will be retrenched following this latest layoff.

This also means that MHR's Singapore core has now increased from 61 per cent in January to 69 per cent as of today (Aug. 19), according to ST.

Cost-saving measures were put in place

The Food Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) has stated that it had been working with MHR to implement cost-saving measures.

Some of these measures include, according to CNA:

tightening of company-wide expenditures

salary reductions for the senior leaders of up to 30 per cent

graduated pay reductions for other corporate and hotel level employees

laying off and furloughing excess manpower across various regions

However, MHR still suffered losses globally and locally.

It had to turn to retrenchment as the last resort.

Assistance for retrenched workers

To provide assistance for the retrenched staff, the MHR management has worked with FDAWU and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), reported CNA.

In addition to a retrenchment package, MHR has also provided affected workers with an additional 12-month paid union membership so that they can still benefit from the union’s assistance.

FDAWU said that it has already secured severance packages for union members from Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, Orchard Hotel Singapore and M Hotel Singapore, plus one corporate office.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)’s e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) will also provide job-matching assistance to the affected workers, while NTUC LearningHub and Skillsfuture Singapore will assist them on upskilling.

MHR's global impact

About one-third of MHR's hotels globally are temporarily closed.

Those that remained open were operating at much lower occupancies than before.

MHR's Vice President of Human Resources for South-east Asia John Tan said, according to CNA:

"This global pandemic has severely disrupted our lives and businesses in unprecedented ways. We need to recognise that in this new economy our business will take time to return to pre-Covid-19 levels. Thus the rationalisation is unavoidable for our business to remain relevant and viable for our employees and stakeholders."

Top images from Orchard Hotel's website & Millennium Hotels's website.