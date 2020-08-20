Back

Bukit Panjang food stall serves affordable Japanese mentai dons from S$6.80

Oishi.

Fasiha Nazren | August 20, 2020, 01:18 PM

If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, here's something for you.

Mentai-Ya, known as Tenryu Dining & Teahouse on Facebook, has recently opened its stall at Senja Road.

As its name suggests, this stall specialises in affordable mentai dons, or seasoned cod roe rice bowls.

The menu items range between S$6.80 to S$9.80, with no added goods and services tax or service charge.

Here's a look at some of the items available.

Chicken Mentai Don (S$7.80)

Chicken Mentai Don (photo #throwback of 2017) and it was one of our Best-Seller back in 2015-2017. Finally we are bringing it back now at just $7.80NETT; No GST No Service Charge. 🐤🍱🍚❤️ #MentaiYa #MentaiYaSG #JapaneseDon #JapFoodSG #Singapore #BukitPanjang #SingaporeHawker #SingaporeHawkerFood #SGHawkerFood #sgfoodporn

Salmon Mentai Don (S$8.80)

Another of our signature MENTAI don: Salmon Mentai Don. Norwegian Salmon Fillet (120-130gm) with a thick layer of Mentaiko Sauce; and served on Premium Japanese Calrose Rice. At $8.80 it definitely is a great deal for all MENTAI + SALMON lovers! 🐟🍱🍚❤️ #MentaiYa #MentaiYaSG #JapaneseDon #JapFoodSG #Singapore #BukitPanjang #SingaporeHawker #SingaporeHawkerFood #SGHawkerFood #sgfoodporn

If you're not up for mentai, they also have other rice bowls such as the Chicken Katsu Don (S$6.80).

Chicken Katsu Don; a simple and ‘daily’ basic dish. Boneless chicken leg coated with Japanese breadcrumb; cooked with onion and egg. 😋👍❤️🍚 #MentaiYa #MentaiYaSG #JapaneseDon #JapFoodSG #Singapore #BukitPanjang #SingaporeHawker #SingaporeHawkerFood #SGHawkerFood #sgfoodporn

Or the Unagi Tama Don (S$9.80).

Another TOP PICK during our Dairy Farm days; Unagi Tama Don. An amazing dish that Mentai-Ya is trying REALLY HARD to keep it below $10. Quality Unagi are really expensive. #Legit and we are doing our best to bring in more quality imports similar to ones that big restaurants use. Yep! :) Do stay tuned as we count down to our opening date on 15 August. Cheers🍶 #MentaiYa #MentaiYaSG #JapaneseDon #JapFoodSG #Singapore #BukitPanjang #SingaporeHawker #SingaporeHawkerFood #SGHawkerFood #sgfoodporn

Sides from S$2.80

Mentai-Ya also serves sides like Takoyaki Octopus Balls (S$3.80), Gyoza (S$3.80) and Tamago Mentai Yaki (S$4.80).

You can find the full temporary menu here:

Mentai-Ya Temporary Menu! ❤️🍱🍛🍜🍚❤️ Must-Try Dons are: #1: Salmon Mentai Don #2: Chicken Mentai Don #3:Chicken Katsu Don #4: Unagi Tama Don Quality Japanese Cuisine Made Affordable @ Daily Pricing of $6.80 to $9.80 ❤️ #MentaiYa #MentaiYaSG #JapaneseDon #JapFoodSG #Singapore #BukitPanjang #SingaporeHawker #SingaporeHawkerFood #SGHawkerFood #sgfoodporn

Where to go: 628 Senja Road Singapore 670628

When to go: 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm, daily

