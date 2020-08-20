Bukit Panjang food stall serves affordable Japanese mentai dons from S$6.80

If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, here's something for you.

Mentai-Ya, known as Tenryu Dining & Teahouse on Facebook, has recently opened its stall at Senja Road.

As its name suggests, this stall specialises in affordable mentai dons, or seasoned cod roe rice bowls.

The menu items range between S$6.80 to S$9.80, with no added goods and services tax or service charge.

Here's a look at some of the items available.

Chicken Mentai Don (S$7.80)

Salmon Mentai Don (S$8.80)

If you're not up for mentai, they also have other rice bowls such as the Chicken Katsu Don (S$6.80).

Or the Unagi Tama Don (S$9.80).

Sides from S$2.80

Mentai-Ya also serves sides like Takoyaki Octopus Balls (S$3.80), Gyoza (S$3.80) and Tamago Mentai Yaki (S$4.80).

You can find the full temporary menu here:

Where to go: 628 Senja Road Singapore 670628

When to go: 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm, daily

Top image from Mentai-Ya.