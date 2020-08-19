McDonald's S'pore extending delivery & drive-thru until 2am at selected outlets

Here's some good news for hungry night owls in Singapore.
From Aug. 17, the operating hours for McDelivery, GrabFood and selected Drive-Thru for McDonald's Singapore has been extended until 2am.This, however, won't apply for dine-in and takeaways as the majority of its outlets will only be open until 12am.
Only eight locations are open for Drive-Thru until 2am:
- West Coast Park
- Ang Mo Kio Park
- Shell Tampines
- Sengkang Sports Complex
- SAFRA Punggol
- SAFRA Yishun
- Kallang
- Pasir Ris Sports Complex
Previously from 7am to 9pm
Previously, McDonald's suspended operations for all of its outlets since April 19 following the Ministry of Health's advice.
On May 11, it reopened for takeaway, Drive-Thru and delivery only at shorter operating hours from 7am to 9pm.
Since the start of Phase 2 on June 19, the option to dine-in at McDonald's was made available again.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore Facebook page.
