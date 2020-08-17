S'porean man dies alone in rented room, family friend appealing for next-of-kin

On Aug. 15, one Alvin Ng put up a Facebook post appealing for the next-of-kin of a late family friend to come forward.

The family friend, whom he calls Uncle David, had passed on alone in his rented room.

Remembering family friend

Ng shared a short eulogy to remember the time he had spent with Uncle David.

Although the two are not related by blood, they have spent more than 20 years together, from the time Ng was a young boy.

"For this final part of your journey, let me take care of you properly and send you on your way.. It's never enough to repay or make it up to all the kindness and dotings you have shown and given to me for the past 20 odd years.. If we believe in reincarnation, let me be the senior one to take care of you in the next life for 20 odd years."

Lost contact with next-of-kin

Uncle David apparently has no other next-of-kin or relatives as he had lost contact with them.

Ng claimed that the police won't be releasing the man's body to him until they exhaust all means to find his next-of-kin or relatives.

Until then, the body will be kept in the morgue.

Ng said that he will be claiming the body to settle Uncle David's final rites in the event that no next-of-kin steps forward.

In response to 8 World, Ng updated that they have yet to locate Uncle David's next-of-kin.

The Ng family intends to carry out a simple wake, and cremate the body after retrieving it from the morgue.

They also plan to scatter his ashes into the ocean.

This, however, is not yet set in stone.

Ng hopes that his Facebook post will reach a next-of-kin or relative, and that they will get in touch with him even if they are not inclined to be involved in the final rites.

You can find his full post here:

