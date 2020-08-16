Man, 57, arrested for intentionally driving into another man at Lorong 27A Geylang

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a case of rash act causing grievous hurt.

Arrested on Aug. 15

According to an Aug. 16 news release, the police said that they received a report on Aug. 14 of a man who had been hit by a vehicle at the back lane of Lorong 27A Geylang.

The victim was conscious when conveyed to Raffles Medical Hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the suspect.

He was arrested on Saturday (Aug. 15).

Intentionally accelerated his vehicle

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have intentionally accelerated his vehicle towards the victim after a dispute.

Police added that the vehicle was seized for further investigations.

The man will be charged in court on Monday (Aug. 17) for rash act causing grievous hurt under Section 338(a) of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined S$10,000, or both.

Top image via Google StreetView.