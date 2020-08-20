M'sia university awards special degree to fulfil dream of terminally ill student

One cancer-stricken student in Malaysia achieved his dreams of graduating university thanks to a special degree conferred to him.

23-year-old Phu Joon Meng was conferred a Bachelor's degree in quantity surveying under special provisions by the University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), also known as an aegrotat degree, reported Malay Mail.

An aegrotat degree is one awarded to a candidate who is unable to undertake exams due to illness or death.

UCTS stated that despite his illness, Phu is a "very determined and hardworking student who was so committed towards his studies."

Discovered he had cancer mid-2019

Phu first joined the quantity surveying programme in 2017, and actively participated in various extracurricular activities.

Borneo Post reported that Phu was also a black belt instructor and was the president of the university's taekwondo club.

It was during taekwondo practice that symptoms of the cancer first started showing.

Phu initially felt dizzy and weak after training, but chalked it up to overexertion.

However, one day he felt dizzy again and started vomiting even when he was not exercising, and was subsequently sent to the hospital.

In May 2019, he found out that he had a brain tumour. "When I received the news from the doctor that something was growing in my brain, I felt my whole world had collapsed," Phu told New Sarawak Tribune.

Phu underwent surgery in June, and after six months, resumed his studies in February 2020.

Despite having to visit the hospital regularly for treatment, Phu would still make the effort to attend online lectures during his commute.

Unfortunately, doctors recently found that the cancer cells had spread to other parts of his body, and advised him to stop treatment and live out the rest of his days to the fullest.

Wants to continue creating memories with family

“My dream to finish my studies on time like others will never become true," Phu said.

Nevertheless, he expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the university for specially organising the graduation ceremony, and for conferring the aegrotat degree to him.

The young man highlighted support from family and friends as the reason that kept him fighting, according to New Sarawak Tribune.

He said that all he wants to do now is spend the rest of his life with his family, adding that he wanted "to create more memories with [his] parents and brothers before [he] leaves the world."

Top photo from UCTS / FB