Lebanon to go back into lockdown after Covid-19 cases surge

Two weeks after Beirut experienced a devastating explosion that killed more than 200 people, and injured around 6,000, the country is back in the throes of turmoil.

The explosion catastrophe led the government to resign, after protests by the Lebanese public erupted against them.

Lebanon's woes compounded this week as caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan announced a two-week lockdown.

Resources strained

According to Reuters, Lebanon's health ministry reported 456 new Covid-19 infections on Monday (Aug. 17), bringing the total number of cases to 9,337.

A total of 105 people have also died from the infection.

Hassan said that intensive care beds at hospitals were now full: "We are all facing a real challenge and the numbers that were recorded in the last period are shocking."

"The matter requires decisive measures," he added.

According to the BBC, six major hospitals and 20 clinics were also damaged.

The remaining facilities are treating more seriously injured patients.

Already an upsurge of cases

There had already been an upward trend in daily new cases, and the government had planned a partial lockdown.

However, the repercussions from the blast has made it difficult for people to follow social distancing measures.

About 300,000 people are now homeless because of the blast — many of whom are now living in damaged buildings, temporary sites, or shared shelters.

Hassan said: "The real danger is the spread within society. Everyone must be on high alert and take the strictest prevention measures.”

