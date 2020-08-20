Back

Lebanon to go back into lockdown after Covid-19 cases surge

This comes as the country faces a financial crisis and the fallout from the Beirut explosion.

Darryl Laiu | August 20, 2020, 01:05 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Two weeks after Beirut experienced a devastating explosion that killed more than 200 people, and injured around 6,000, the country is back in the throes of turmoil.

The explosion catastrophe led the government to resign, after protests by the Lebanese public erupted against them.

Lebanon's woes compounded this week as caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan announced a two-week lockdown.

Resources strained

According to Reuters, Lebanon's health ministry reported 456 new Covid-19 infections on Monday (Aug. 17), bringing the total number of cases to 9,337.

A total of 105 people have also died from the infection.

Hassan said that intensive care beds at hospitals were now full: "We are all facing a real challenge and the numbers that were recorded in the last period are shocking."

"The matter requires decisive measures," he added.

According to the BBC, six major hospitals and 20 clinics were also damaged.

The remaining facilities are treating more seriously injured patients.

Already an upsurge of cases

There had already been an upward trend in daily new cases, and the government had planned a partial lockdown.

However, the repercussions from the blast has made it difficult for people to follow social distancing measures.

About 300,000 people are now homeless because of the blast — many of whom are now living in damaged buildings, temporary sites, or shared shelters.

Hassan said: "The real danger is the spread within society. Everyone must be on high alert and take the strictest prevention measures.”

Related stories:

Top image from Getty. 

SIA spent half of S$8.8 billion raised in just 2 months

SIA has put in place several cost-cutting measures since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

August 20, 2020, 12:50 PM

Man, 37 & woman, 39, arrested for fighting outside Geylang coffee shop, man taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

August 20, 2020, 12:25 PM

GrabFood rider involved in hit-and-run accident on PIE, man appeals for witnesses

The accident took place at around 10:05pm to 10:15pm.

August 20, 2020, 12:10 PM

St John's Island community cat swallows fish hook, suffers hole in gum & stomach tears

Removing the hook cost S$4,000.

August 20, 2020, 11:58 AM

SBS Transit driver denies entry to man wearing neck gaiter, halts bus service & is accused of racism

Netizens were divided on the question of whether the man was wearing a proper mask.

August 20, 2020, 11:48 AM

Haidilao boss Zhang Yong is richest person in S'pore in 2020

Two years in a row.

August 20, 2020, 11:23 AM

Cadbury durian-flavoured chocolate now at NTUC Fairprice for S$2.50

Pungent.

August 20, 2020, 10:39 AM

US should build on its allies to challenge China's 'abusive behaviour': Joe Biden

The Democratic nominee has promised to get tough on China if he gets elected.

August 20, 2020, 04:44 AM

Tangs intends to allow all staff to wear religious headgear

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the incident is an important issue for the community.

August 20, 2020, 12:37 AM

Night Owl Cinematics drops Dee Kosh, confirms he didn't make sexual advances on 37 crew & 24 talents

NOC said Dee Kosh's management requested split.

August 20, 2020, 12:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.