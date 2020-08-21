New Spanish bakery in Novena offers gooey burnt cheesecakes, brownies, coffee & more

A takeaway and bakery shop has popped up in Novena.

La Pasteleria is a Spanish concept offering desserts, as well as savouries like salads and wraps.

Their signature is the burnt cheesecake (S$7/slice, S$40 for a whole cake) that birthed the founder's home-based business.

The product was apparently so popular that there was a month-long backlog for orders.

Following the commencement of Phase 2, the business evolved into a physical store that is La Pasteleria.

It's available in different flavours too: Oreo, Valrhona double chocolate, and lemony cream are just a few of them.

Other bakes at the store include cookies (from S$5), brownies (from S$5), and muffins (S$4.50 each).

For a quick meal, there's salad bowls (from S$4) and wraps (S$8 - S$15.50).

Pair your food with coffees that range from S$4 to S$7.50.

Here's the full menu:

You can even get a box of random treats for S$25.

Details

La Pasteleria

Royal Square @ Novena, 103 Irrawaddy Rd, #01-01

Opening Hours: 7am - 8pm, daily

Pre-orders and enquiries: Call 8318 2138

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via La Pasteleria