New Spanish bakery in Novena offers gooey burnt cheesecakes, brownies, coffee & more

A takeaway and bakery shop has popped up in Novena.
La Pasteleria is a Spanish concept offering desserts, as well as savouries like salads and wraps.
Their signature is the burnt cheesecake (S$7/slice, S$40 for a whole cake) that birthed the founder's home-based business.
The product was apparently so popular that there was a month-long backlog for orders.
Following the commencement of Phase 2, the business evolved into a physical store that is La Pasteleria.
It's available in different flavours too: Oreo, Valrhona double chocolate, and lemony cream are just a few of them.
Other bakes at the store include cookies (from S$5), brownies (from S$5), and muffins (S$4.50 each).
For a quick meal, there's salad bowls (from S$4) and wraps (S$8 - S$15.50).
Pair your food with coffees that range from S$4 to S$7.50.
Here's the full menu:
You can even get a box of random treats for S$25.
Details
La Pasteleria
Royal Square @ Novena, 103 Irrawaddy Rd, #01-01
Opening Hours: 7am - 8pm, daily
Pre-orders and enquiries: Call 8318 2138
