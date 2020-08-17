KFC S'pore offering any 2 burgers & wraps for S$4.95 until Sep. 1, 2020

KFC Singapore is offering any two of their burgers and wraps for S$4.95 starting from Aug. 17 to Sep. 1, 2020.

This means that each burger or wrap will only cost less than S$2.50.

Burgers & wraps available

There are four different burgers and wraps available for this promotion.

They are:

Colonel Burger (U.P. S$3)

BBQ Pockett (U.P. S$4.95)

Zinger (U.P. S$4.95)

Shrooms Fillet (U.P. S$3)

Dine-in & takeaway only

You can find the promotion at all KFC outlets except for the one at Singapore Zoo.

It is only available for dine-in and takeaway orders.

Each customer is also limited to one set per transaction.

Top images from KFC Singapore | FB and @the_skinny.hungry | Instagram.