KFC S'pore offering any 2 burgers & wraps for S$4.95 until Sep. 1, 2020

Available for dine-in and takeaway only.

Mabel Wong | August 17, 2020, 01:49 PM

KFC Singapore is offering any two of their burgers and wraps for S$4.95 starting from Aug. 17 to Sep. 1, 2020.

The struggle is real, but take your pick because they’re all delicious! Pick any two of your favourite burgers and wraps for just under $5. And, if you want something different, you can always come back tomorrow for more! T&Cs apply. #KFC #KFCsg #KFCFriedFam #DontSayBoJio #SGDeals

This means that each burger or wrap will only cost less than S$2.50.

#kfc #kfc🍗🍟 #kfcstacker #kfczinger #zingerburger #zinger #kfclove #kfcburger #kfcaustralia #kfc #chickenburger #friedchickenburger #burger

Burgers & wraps available

There are four different burgers and wraps available for this promotion.

They are:

  • Colonel Burger (U.P. S$3)

  • BBQ Pockett (U.P. S$4.95)

  • Zinger (U.P. S$4.95)

  • Shrooms Fillet (U.P. S$3)

The Skinny Hungry just realized that I haven't had any fast food since I started this page! Well I wasn't craving for it since I adopted healthy eating, but I had to rush some work, hence, this. My all-time favourite combo, and it MUST be original drumstick, or I'd hate the whole meal. Of course with Pepsi on the side. What's your sinful indulgence?

BBQ Pockett Box with Cheese Fries!!! My Lunch😘😘😘 #KFC #JurongPoint #BBQPockettBox #CheeseFries #BXLunchies

Dine-in & takeaway only

You can find the promotion at all KFC outlets except for the one at Singapore Zoo.

It is only available for dine-in and takeaway orders.

Each customer is also limited to one set per transaction.

