Tokyo summer heat kills 79 as temperatures peak at 37°C

As Japan approaches midsummer, intense heat waves have proven fatal after 79 have reportedly died from heatstroke in Tokyo since the start of Aug. 2020.

Daytime temperatures in Tokyo have climbed to 36°C and 37°C as the summer heat peaks in Japan.

According to NHK World, health officials in Japan have reported 79 deaths caused by heatstroke in August in the capital city alone, with 80 per cent of victims aged 70 or older.

Most of these victims did not have an air conditioner at home or were not using it.

Out of the 79 deaths caused by heatstroke where the time of death could be determined, more had taken place at night between 5pm to 5am than in the day, reported Soranews24.

Due to high levels of humidity in Japan during summertime, temperatures rarely fall much at night.

Heat waves spread across Japan

According to Kyodo, temperatures in Hamamatsu, a city in central Japan soared to 41.1°C, tying with the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country in 2018.

Officials said that the summer in Japan has been especially difficult for the elderly, as the temperatures spiked immediately after the prolonged rainy season ended at the beginning of August.

Furthermore, the need to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic has made it even more uncomfortable in the sweltering heat for many living in Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency in Japan reported that 6,664 people were rushed to hospitals in a single week in August due to heatstroke or heat exhaustion, of which 10 died.

People in Japan have been advised by the government to use air-conditioning regularly, and to drink water frequently to minimise risks of heatstroke.

Fatal heat waves in Japan an annual event

In 2019, the summer heat in Japan landed at least 5,600 in hospital, and 11 dead.

A 28-year-old Japanese man died from heatstroke while sunbathing in his own garden, dying of heatstroke after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Top image via Asahi Shimbun/GETTY IMAGES