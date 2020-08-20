Back

Tokyo summer heat kills 79 as temperatures peak at 37°C

In August alone.

Julia Yeo | August 20, 2020, 01:52 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

As Japan approaches midsummer, intense heat waves have proven fatal after 79 have reportedly died from heatstroke in Tokyo since the start of Aug. 2020.

Summer heat kills 79 in Tokyo

Daytime temperatures in Tokyo have climbed to 36°C and 37°C as the summer heat peaks in Japan.

According to NHK World, health officials in Japan have reported 79 deaths caused by heatstroke in August in the capital city alone, with 80 per cent of victims aged 70 or older.

Most of these victims did not have an air conditioner at home or were not using it.

Out of the 79 deaths caused by heatstroke where the time of death could be determined, more had taken place at night between 5pm to 5am than in the day, reported Soranews24.

Due to high levels of humidity in Japan during summertime, temperatures rarely fall much at night.

Heat waves spread across Japan

According to Kyodo, temperatures in Hamamatsu, a city in central Japan soared to 41.1°C, tying with the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country in 2018.

Officials said that the summer in Japan has been especially difficult for the elderly, as the temperatures spiked immediately after the prolonged rainy season ended at the beginning of August.

Furthermore, the need to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic has made it even more uncomfortable in the sweltering heat for many living in Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency in Japan reported that 6,664 people were rushed to hospitals in a single week in August due to heatstroke or heat exhaustion, of which 10 died.

People in Japan have been advised by the government to use air-conditioning regularly, and to drink water frequently to minimise risks of heatstroke.

Fatal heat waves in Japan an annual event

In 2019, the summer heat in Japan landed at least 5,600 in hospital, and 11 dead.

A 28-year-old Japanese man died from heatstroke while sunbathing in his own garden, dying of heatstroke after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Asahi Shimbun/GETTY IMAGES

Local charity installs free WiFi at Ang Mo Kio HDB void deck to help low-income community

This is a pilot program meant to bridge the digital divide in Singapore.

August 20, 2020, 05:14 PM

Ex-top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow dies at 83

He was in poor health for the past four and a half years.

August 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

PM Lee intends to nominate Tan Chuan-Jin to be re-elected as Speaker of Parliament

14th Parliament of Singapore will meet on Aug. 24.

August 20, 2020, 04:45 PM

Interactive choose-your-path game teaches dos & don'ts of Hungry Ghost Festival

And the reasons behind them.

August 20, 2020, 04:31 PM

Gmail, Google Drive outage reported in S'pore & other countries for more than 3 hours

Yikes.

August 20, 2020, 03:57 PM

No new community cases reported on Aug. 20, additional 68 Covid-19 cases in total

Further updates will be shared in the evening.

August 20, 2020, 03:43 PM

Chained dog in Yio Chu Kang brought to vet, elderly owner convinced to leave it in 'good hands'

A bitter-sweet conclusion.

August 20, 2020, 02:18 PM

M'sia university awards special degree to fulfil dream of terminally ill student

He found out he had a brain tumour in May 2019.

August 20, 2020, 01:28 PM

Bukit Panjang food stall serves affordable Japanese mentai dons from S$6.80

Oishi.

August 20, 2020, 01:18 PM

Discrimination at workplace 'disturbing': President Halimah Yacob on Tangs hijab case

She said that people should be assessed solely on their merits and their ability to do a job.

August 20, 2020, 01:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.