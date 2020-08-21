Hotel G S'pore offers work-from-hotel package at S$90++, includes lunch, wine & snacks

Working from hotels has become a thing in 2020.

If you're looking for something that is priced slightly lower, Hotel G has a "Hustle and Grind" package at S$90++.

The package includes:

Use of guest room from 7am - 7pm (only one guest allowed per room)

High speed internet

Set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar

Two glasses of house pour wine from Ginett

Coffee, tea and juices throughout the day, with individual morning and afternoon snack boxes

Complimentary parking coupon

15 per cent off dining at Ginett and 25 Degrees

The S$90++ package will net you the king-bedded great room (you can upgrade your room at a cost).

Here's how the room looks:

If you would like to extend it to an overnight stay, pay an additional S$50++. You will only be allowed to bring a guest after 7pm, should you opt for the extension.

The sum includes breakfast.

The Hustle and Grind package is only available on weekdays.

You can make your bookings here.

Address:

Hotel G Singapore

200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980

Top image via Hotel G Singapore