Hotel G S'pore offers work-from-hotel package at S$90++, includes lunch, wine & snacks

Spend money as you work 🤔

Mandy How | August 21, 2020, 05:53 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Working from hotels has become a thing in 2020.

If you're looking for something that is priced slightly lower, Hotel G has a "Hustle and Grind" package at S$90++.

The package includes:

  • Use of guest room from 7am - 7pm (only one guest allowed per room)

  • High speed internet

  • Set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar

  • Two glasses of house pour wine from Ginett

  • Coffee, tea and juices throughout the day, with individual morning and afternoon snack boxes

  • Complimentary parking coupon

  • 15 per cent off dining at Ginett and 25 Degrees

The S$90++ package will net you the king-bedded great room (you can upgrade your room at a cost).

Here's how the room looks:

Photo via Hotel G Singapore

Photo via Hotel G Singapore

Photo via Hotel G Singapore

If you would like to extend it to an overnight stay, pay an additional S$50++. You will only be allowed to bring a guest after 7pm, should you opt for the extension.

The sum includes breakfast.

The Hustle and Grind package is only available on weekdays.

You can make your bookings here.

Address:

Hotel G Singapore

200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980

Top image via Hotel G Singapore

