Hotel G S'pore offers work-from-hotel package at S$90++, includes lunch, wine & snacks

Working from hotels has become a thing in 2020.
If you're looking for something that is priced slightly lower, Hotel G has a "Hustle and Grind" package at S$90++.
The package includes:
- Use of guest room from 7am - 7pm (only one guest allowed per room)
- High speed internet
- Set lunch from Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Two glasses of house pour wine from Ginett
- Coffee, tea and juices throughout the day, with individual morning and afternoon snack boxes
- Complimentary parking coupon
- 15 per cent off dining at Ginett and 25 Degrees
The S$90++ package will net you the king-bedded great room (you can upgrade your room at a cost).
Here's how the room looks:
If you would like to extend it to an overnight stay, pay an additional S$50++. You will only be allowed to bring a guest after 7pm, should you opt for the extension.
The sum includes breakfast.
The Hustle and Grind package is only available on weekdays.
You can make your bookings here.
Address:
Hotel G Singapore
200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980
Top image via Hotel G Singapore
